Is your Google Nest camera randomly going offline? You’re not alone

We’re seeing an increasing number of users reporting an issue with Nest security cameras going offline, which appears to be a bug affecting access to live feeds. Video recording seems to work for these users, implying that their history was not affected.

This was after the latest software update from the previous 1.65 to version 1.67, and users were already reporting color washout issues in their video feeds.

According to 9to5Google and online forums, Google Home users report that their Nest cameras continue to capture video as evidenced by the available video history, even though the camera appears offline in the Google Home app. doing. It looks like the live feed is the only feature you can’t access.

If your Nest camera is offline, we encourage users to restart the camera or video doorphone to refresh the connection and check live video again. Users can also try restarting their router and modem, effectively resetting their internet connection, or disabling their network extender.

The company also recommends users check to see if bandwidth limitations are the culprit by disconnecting other devices connected to the internet and double-checking if the Nest Cam is back online. I’m here.

While it can be inconvenient, moving your camera can prevent your Nest camera from falling outside your home’s Wi-Fi range, especially if it’s an outdoor camera.

Some users reported that restarting the camera was able to prevent them from going offline, but others reported that doing this didn’t work or they replayed with faded video. I’m frustrated that it was supposed to start. Some people have tried a factory reset and had success.

Our team is already aware of this and is looking into it. If you need help with your device, let us know and make sure you’ve covered all the basics.

Google Nest Support (@googlenesthelp) Jun 7, 2023

Google recommends factory resetting your Nest cam only as a last resort, as it will delete any clips not saved to your video history. Users can save any video clips they want to keep before the factory reset.

Google hasn’t confirmed if this latest update is causing the camera to go offline randomly, but said a fix for faded video captures is currently in development.

