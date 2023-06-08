Medilink UK and Med-Tech Innovation Awards 2023 Winners Announced





The Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards Ceremony was held last night, recognizing life sciences winners and highly regarded projects and organizations. The sold-out event was attended by over 200 industry professionals and included a 3-course dinner and celebrity host JJ Chalmers. The award honored 12 winners selected from his regional Medilink winner shortlist and 12 of his highly regarded projects and organizations. The Med-Tech Innovation Award winner was selected by an independent panel of judges based on his contributions to the supply chain of medical device engineering. Bill Crews, Chairman of Medilink UK, praised the outstanding achievements and contributions to the life sciences sector and expressed his confidence in the success of all companies in attendance.

2023 Medilink UK and Med-Tech Innovation Awards Winners Announced

The Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards ceremony took place last night and the prestigious award winners were announced.

Over 200 industry professionals gathered at the National Conference Center Birmingham for a sold-out 3-course dinner. The evening, moderated by his celebrity JJ Chalmers, honored outstanding contributions to the life sciences, recognizing a total of 12 winners and 12 of his highly regarded projects and organizations.

The seven Medilink UK winners were selected from shortlists of regional Medilink award winners. Med-Tech Innovation Award winners were selected by an independent judging panel made up of key stakeholders across the supply chain, based on their meritorious contributions to the medical device engineering supply chain.

The awards ceremony followed a busy first day of the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK and Ireland’s leading medical device design and manufacturing technology show. After the exposition, guests enjoyed a 3-course black tie he dinner, drinks and entertainment.

Bill Crews, Chairman of Medilink UK, said: “The Medilink UK Awards were once again a huge success. Congratulations to all the winners, merit awards and finalists.” Presenter JJ Chalmers shared the life-changing work and personal experiences of the finalists. It really made me realize the importance of innovation in our field.

“As a national industry support organization, Medilink UK is delighted to work with our companies to add value by supporting the growth of domestic and international companies and the life sciences sector as a whole. I am proud of our contribution to its success and I am confident that the companies gathered here tonight will continue to do great things.”

Rapid News Group CEO Duncan Wood added: “It was a night of great celebration. We couldn’t ask for a better host than J.J. Chalmers with his inspirational speeches and charismatic…

The winners of the 2023 Medilink UK and Med-Tech Innovation Awards are:

Medilink UK Awards Winner Startup Award – Oraicare Export Achievement Award – Neotherix Partnership with the NHS Award – Kimal Outstanding Achievement Award – Xiros Collaboration with Academia Award – Polyphotonix Medical Supply Chain Development Award – LumiraDx Outstanding Achievement Award – Tissue Regenix Med-Tech Innovation Winner History Best Innovation – B. Braun Medical Best Materials Development – ​​Invibio Biomaterial Solutions Best Design and Engineering – Renishaw Best Supply Chain Partner – Jabil Healthcare Best Emerging Medical Technology Company – Cambridge Respiratory Innovations

The Medilink UK and Med-Tech Innovation Awards recognize the brightest minds in life sciences and medical technology. Congratulations to all the winners and to the highly regarded organizations and projects.

