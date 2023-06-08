Why does Google’s Structured Data Validation Tool show errors, but not the official schema version?





At Google SEO office hours, Google’s Martin Splitt answered questions about structured data validation and how Google’s validator can show different results than the Schema.org validator .

Validating structured data

Both Google and Schema.org provide tools to validate your structured data for correctness.

Google’s tool is called the Rich Results Test.

Schema.org’s tool is called Schema Markup Validator.

Our tools validate structured data and also provide feedback on whether the tested structured data is suitable for rich results on search engine results pages.

Rich results are search listings that have been enhanced to make the listing stand out in search results.

Schema.org Schema Markup Validator checks whether structured data is valid according to official standards.

Why is Google’s Validator different from Schema.org?

One might think that both Structured Data Validators follow the same rules of validation.

So it’s a good question why both validators show different results.

The person asking the question pointed out that their structured data was fully validated on Schema.org, but not by Google’s validator.

they asked:

“Why am I seeing structured data errors on Google but not on schema.org?

Google Search Console shows an error that the field ‘returnFees’ has an invalid enum value, but testing with schema.org gave no errors.

please let me know. “

Google’s Martin Split replied:

“Schema.org is an open, vendor-neutral entity that defines data types and attributes for structured data.

However, as a vendor, Google may have specific requirements for some attributes and types in order to use structured data in product features such as Google Search rich results.

So while Schema.org is fine with just omitting some attributes or using some value for an attribute, vendors such as Google actually don’t care what they provide to enhance their features and products. They may have more specific requirements for using structured data. “

Purpose of Google Validators

Our validators have a different purpose than simply checking whether structured data is valid.

Checks whether the structured data required by Google (to display web pages in enhanced search results) is valid.

The Schema.org validator only checks standards and has nothing to do with how Google uses structured data.

Is Google’s Validator Better?

Another thing to know about the Schema.org validator is that it can falsely report valid code as invalid.

I recently ran into this issue when I got the correct code JSON-LD structured data example from Schema.org and tested it with both validators.

The Schema.org validator gave an incorrect error, but Google’s validator validated correctly.

So, at least in this case, Google’s validator was more accurate.

A common use of structured data is for enhanced listings, so it’s always a good idea to check Google’s structured data guide to ensure your site is coded for Google.

Listen around 4 minutes of SEO office hours.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/ViDI Studio

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-structured-data-validator/488772/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos