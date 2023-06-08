Review of listing rules to support technology and innovation





Shift makes market access easier

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has adjusted its common stock listing rules to support companies operating in technology- and innovation-driven industries under the Bio-Circular Green (BCG) economic model.

The new standards, which will come into force from 6 June, aim to enhance the growth potential of BCG businesses, in line with the Thai government’s strategic plan to become the hub of a technologically advanced and innovative industrial cluster. there is

The 10 industries covered are advanced agriculture and food, biofuels and biochemistry, advanced medicine, creative tourism, next-generation vehicles, aviation, logistics solutions, digital and e-commerce, smart electronics, robotics, and technology and innovation development.

The adjustment allows companies with a market capitalization of at least THB 7.5 billion (approximately US$ 216 million) to submit listing applications on the SET, while companies with a market capitalization of at least THB 2 billion can be listed on the alternative investment market. (MAI), assuming it meets other standards related to information disclosure.

Companies wishing to list on the SET must have been in business for at least three years, and companies listed on the MAI must have been in business for at least two years.

SET chairman Pakorn Peetasawatchai said the new requirements target local mid-sized companies and large foreign companies that benefit the economy, allowing only those companies encouraged by the investment committee to enter the capital market. said it would lift previous restrictions.

However, in order for companies in the 10 target industries to be listed on any stock exchange, they must generate operating profits based on the criteria set as a market capitalization test.

“This change is about giving companies with growth potential access to sources of capital market funding, which will help boost the country’s economic growth,” Pakorn said.

He said the SET will develop guidelines for reviewing companies in the target industries that wish to list.

Such standards must pass public hearings involving relevant parties and be approved by the Board of Directors of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

