



A former Google employee accused of a series of murders in the South Bay last week will appear in court Thursday afternoon.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Kevin Parcolana, 31, is suspected of going on a rampage, killing or injuring 10 random strangers in San Jose and Milpitas. According to court documents obtained by KRON4, Parkourana previously worked as a data collector at Google in Mountain View.

The arraignment will take place on Thursday afternoon after Palkourana refused to appear for an initial arraignment earlier this week, the prosecutor’s office told SFGATE. He has been charged with three counts of murder, seven counts of attempted murder, two counts of carjacking and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents obtained by SFGATE.

If convicted, the former tech employee could face life in prison, according to prosecutors.

Officials said the incident began around 3 p.m. on June 1 when Parcolana allegedly carjacked a minivan in San Jose and stabbed the driver. The driver was taken to a local hospital, but he survived.

About 20 minutes later, Parkorana got out of his minivan and carjacked a Honda pilot in a San Jose Target parking lot, stabbing the driver, prosecutors said. Authorities then alleged that he hit a bystander with a stolen SUV. The two were taken to a local hospital where they survived.

Around 4 p.m., Parkorana continued a violent attack, including intentionally crashing a stolen SUV into several people, prosecutors said.

The suspect first hit a man riding a motorcycle, injuring the driver. The man then tried to hit the woman in a parking lot at a Pruneyard near San Jose, but instead hit her shopping cart, prosecutors said. Parkourana then rear-ended another vehicle and stabbed the driver, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said.

Palkowurana continued a frenzied assault in the same parking lot, speeding up the stolen car and intentionally hitting the three people. Prosecutors said the man backed up and hit one of them again, killing two of the three pedestrians.

After the attack in the Pruneyard parking lot, Parkorana was reportedly injured in a non-life-threatening manner after hitting an electric scooter rider in San Jose. Parkourana is believed to have stabbed and killed a man at the Smart & Final parking lot in Milpitas city around 4:30 p.m., police said.

Police later found her, who tried to flee the scene, but eventually dropped the knife and surrendered herself before being arrested, police said. Prior to last week’s attack, Parkourana said he had a criminal record dating back to at least 2019, which included using methamphetamine. Domestic violence and other aggressive behavior, according to court documents obtained by KRON4.

San Jose police were summoned to Mr. Parkouranas’ home on Coosar Road several times in 2019 to examine him for health conditions related to mental health and aggressive behavior, according to the documents.

Officers launched an investigation into Parkourana in October 2019 and eventually found that she was manufacturing explosives in her home, according to court records. Records show he was also arrested in early 2021 after physically attacking his mother several times.

Parkourana was arrested again on March 20, 2021, on suspicion of smuggling crystal methamphetamine into prison in violation of a restraining order filed against him by his mother, according to court documents.

He served a 50-day prison sentence after filing for a default on Sept. 6, 2022, according to records. Ultimately, Parkourana was released in January on a suspended sentence.

Parkourana was taken without bail to the Santa Clara County Main Jail last week and is currently in custody, according to prison records.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in light of these attacks, the county plans to set up a locked mental health facility inside the planned new prison.

Rosen said in a news release on Tuesday that we are both heartbroken and bewildered by this tragic outburst of violence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/former-google-employee-accused-killing-spree-18142802.php

