Sustainability has long been central to VMware’s mission. Not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because sustainability is a business imperative. We hear this from clients working to reduce their carbon footprint to financial analysts who believe that sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and initiatives lead to healthy bottom lines.

We started this effort in 1998, developing the first virtualization solution to reduce the infrastructure required to run workloads and reduce data center emissions. These solutions are inherently sustainable, and we’ve stepped up our efforts since then. We achieved carbon neutrality in his 2018 and have recently started doing the same with our partners and suppliers. We have science-based targets to work toward net-zero emissions by 2030, and we are making meaningful progress towards those goals.

So when VMware created a dedicated ESG team, we decided to place it within the Office of the CTO (OCTO). At first glance, this may sound incongruous. On the surface, the ESG team may appear to be a good fit for departments such as human resources and operations. Why would he put an ESG team in a function focused on technology and innovation?simply. His outcome-driven approach to ESG at VMware is groundbreaking, placing this function at the center of the organization’s innovation engine, giving it the fuel it needs to grow and influence across the enterprise for maximum impact. I wanted to set up an ESG program. It turned out to be the right decision.

For example, in the area of ​​environmental sustainability, he was working on how to use AI to reduce data center emissions. We have also added VMware Green Score to VMware Aria Operations Cloud. This will enable our customers to track where they are in their decarbonization efforts and how they are progressing over time. Green scores include Workload Efficiency, Physical Resource Utilization, Virtualization Ratio, Power, and Hardware Efficiency. It also provides customers with actionable recommendations to improve energy efficiency and management.

In addition, we continue to develop the VMwares Community Microgrid prototype. The microgrid encompasses his two buildings on the VMwares campus and is supported by existing rooftop solar panels and two 1 MWh batteries that integrate 100% renewable grid power. A partnership between the City of Palo Alto and VMware, the goal of this project is to test the potential of microgrids to foster energy resilience and sustainability efforts at the community and enterprise level. Each microgrid can support a community Mobile Emergency Operations Center (MEOC) to provide connectivity and power to vehicles. Our list of sustainability efforts continues to grow.

We recently hosted VMware’s first-ever Sustainable Software Development Workshop (SSDW). We brought together people from different disciplines within VMware to explore how VMware can integrate sustainability into more products and services. We explored challenges and opportunities, including product-led growth, platform thinking, advanced technology, and 21 light talks across his four themes from the field. It was a huge success and provided a roadmap for future projects.

When it comes to power and sustainable development, it would be rude not to acknowledge the impact of AI on energy demand. AI consumes more energy than other forms of computing, and training a single model can consume more electricity than 100 US homes use in a year.[JC1] 1. If current AI practices remain unchanged, the energy required to store and process machine learning and related data could account for up to 3.5% of global electricity consumption by 2030. We need now, and sustainable innovation is at least a stake, so we need to decouple computing from carbon and replace dirty electrons with green electrons. But the thorny question before us is whether today’s data center infrastructure is the optimal architecture to support the massive data processing needs of generative AI. It’s important to emphasize that sustainability is not just his talk at VMware. It is about our actions, progress and impact, both on our internal operations and on our customers. This is part of our mission and value proposition to our customers and will continue to be.

