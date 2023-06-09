How to manage apps connected to Google Drive (and why you should)





Check the list of apps that have access to your Drive account and be sure to remove any suspicious, obsolete, or unavailable apps.

Morsa Images/Getty Images

Over the years, countless third-party apps and services have granted access to your Google Drive account. Some of those apps are still there and in use, while others have disappeared or are no longer needed for my purposes. Now you can keep all those stray apps connected to Google Drive. Alternatively, you can be smart and revoke their access.

But why bother?

Related article: How to organize your Google Drive: 5 tips you should know

Simply put, security and privacy.

Giving the app permission to your Google Drive account allows the app to read the content in it. Well, most of the time it’s safe. Most of those apps aren’t watching you. The problem is, you may have given an app access to your Drive account years ago and forgot about it. Today, the app still exists and may be perfectly legal, or it may have changed ownership and been used for nefarious purposes. “You never know” applies here, so it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

To that end, we believe it’s always best to revoke access to apps you no longer use or have disabled. One of the great things about Google Drive is that it notifies you when the app stops working or you lose access to your account. At that point, all you have to do is delete the relevant data.

Related article: How to find files faster in Google Drive

To summarize, revoking access can prevent rogue apps from accessing your Drive account and can also free up valuable space.

With these two key benefits in mind, let’s see how easy it is to revoke access.

How to revoke access to Google Drive

What you need: All you need to revoke access from Drive is a valid Google Account. that’s it. Give up some access to your Google Drive account.

The first thing to do is open your web browser and log in to drive.google.com.

[ドライブ]Click the gear icon near the upper right corner of the window and from the dropdown[設定]Choose.

Access your Google Drive settings from the gear icon.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

In the left sidebar, click Manage apps from the list.

You can also check your storage from this window.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

Find apps in the list that you no longer use or don’t want to access your account. From that app’s list, click the relevant options dropdown,[ドライブから切断]Click.

You can view the product page (to get a better idea of ​​what the app is about) or just disconnect.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

In the popup that appears, make sure “Also delete hidden app data created by this app” is checked (yes, that’s the actual wording for this feature, my brain does it strongly desire to change). Click “Disconnect” and the app in question will no longer have access to your account.

Hidden data that may belong to the app should also be removed.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

Continue to review the list of apps that have access to your Drive account and be sure to remove any suspicious, obsolete, or unavailable apps. I usually do this at the end or beginning of each year to keep the drive free and to make sure I get rid of apps I no longer trust or use. Perform this task regularly to better protect your Google Drive account and eliminate unnecessary data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/home-and-office/work-life/how-to-manage-apps-connected-to-google-drive-and-why-you-should/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos