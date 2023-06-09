Google wants employees back in office: report





Over the past three years, remote and hybrid work has permeated the workforce, disappointing many companies who want their employees to work in the office, while some employees work from the comfort of their own home. I prefer

Now Google is trying to crack down on employees who don’t come to the office.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Google chief human resources officer Fiona Cicconi told employees in a company-wide email on Wednesday that it would issue reminders to employees who are absent frequently. It said it was planning to do something similar, and that it had conducted a follow-up survey of its employees. Swipe the office badge and consider attendance at the performance review.

In an email seen by the WSJ, Cicconi said that Googlers who spend at least three days a week in the office “feel more connected to other Googlers” and that “when teammates work in the same place,” Cicconi said. , the bond becomes even stronger.”

“Of course, not everyone believes in ‘magical hallway conversations,’ but there’s no question that working together in the same room can make a positive difference,” he said in an email. was written.

Cicconi added that many of the new features and products announced at Google’s developer conference last month were “conceived, developed and built by teams working together.”

“Our hybrid approach is designed to incorporate the benefits of being together in person with the benefits of working from home part of the week,” a Google spokesperson told Entrepreneur. “After more than a year of implementing this way of working, we are now officially integrating this approach into all our workplace policies.”

According to a recent survey by CNBC and Survey Monkey, 56% of respondents believe that people who work face-to-face are more likely to be “further promoted” than remote or hybrid employees, October 2021 Up from 47% at the time.

Remote or hybrid work has been criticized by CEOs and executives, from Elon Musk questioning the ‘morality’ of working from home to Martha Stewart saying remote work ‘will ruin America’. under fire.

According to a 2022 Cisco study, 78% of remote and hybrid workers believe that working remotely is a hindrance to their ability, even though they say the model has improved their overall well-being. Some people do.

