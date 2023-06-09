Google officially changed its mind about remote work





Yet another big tech company is trying to bring its employees back to the office. Google is now stepping up its in-person business practices, according to a new company notice.

If you’re remote and live close to Google offices, consider switching to a hybrid work schedule. Our office is where we are most connected to the Google community, wrote Chief Human Resources Officer Fiona Cicconi in an internal memo obtained by the press this week. In the future, please carefully consider requesting new remote work only on an exceptional basis. According to the memo, any employee not yet designated as remote will track badge swipes to ensure he is in the office three days a week. Managers can factor absenteeism into performance reviews.

Even the big tech sector, which has the resources and tools to make remote work effective, seems to be giving in to the inertia of traditional face-to-face policies. What’s surprising, however, is that the companies resisting a fully remote workforce are also the ones developing the core tools for remote workers in every industry. The companies that have enabled remote work around the world no longer seem to believe in it themselves.

Google began requiring employees to return to the office in April last year, but it’s unclear how well the policy has been enforced among rank-and-file employees. By cracking down on in-person attendance, Google recently joined the ranks of tech giants that have effectively reversed their remote work policies, taking a firm stance on their previous soft-hybrid policies.

Not so long ago, technology companies were leading the way in offering flexible working. These companies were among the first to shut down in favor of working from home during the pandemic in the United States, after competing for talent with in-house perks such as catered cafeterias and campus commuter shuttles. became part of Since then, tech companies have been aggressive in hiring remote workers until about last year, when major companies like Apple, Amazon and Meta began to roll back their remote policies.

The tech companies that are currently resisting remote work are the same ones that are promoting remote work.

Google’s note is reminiscent of a similar document Meta put out last week. Meta has told its employees that starting this September, they will have to return to the office three days a week. Meanwhile, Salesforce, which was among the early adopters of remote work, is now encouraging its employees by pledging to donate to a nonprofit for every day of his in-person work during his two-week period this month. Aiming to return to the office with a bribe.

But these same companies support remote work and distributed teams around the world, allowing teams to participate in remote video calls, leave comments on drafts they’re working on, or send quick group DMs. We provide software that Google pioneered cloud-based tools that let teammates collaborate from anywhere across Docs, Sheets, and Slides. (And not only has this product revolutionized our office work, but it has also facilitated all kinds of cloud-centric collaboration, from handing social notes to grassroots organization.)

These tools power our professional lives, in person or away. And they didn’t just help the remote work revolution, they made it possible. In 2020, when the pandemic sent many employees home, Google Meet became our primary meeting space. Gmail dominates Internet email and he has over 1.5 billion active users worldwide. And in 2019, the company hit his 5 million milestone of paying for G Suite, Google’s complete collection of work tools for productivity and collaboration.

Meanwhile, Salesforce owns Slack, one of the most widely adopted messaging tools for teams after Microsoft Teams. And Meta has rebranded itself on a big bet that people prefer to congregate and work in virtual spaces over real-world spaces.

So why the widespread reversal of remote work brought about by remote-enabled teams? Perhaps even big tech companies don’t believe in their own vision, or at least their products. .

But in-office collaboration trumps remote flexibility, according to tech giant

If the memo is to be believed, tech companies are trying to bring back their employees. Because I think it’s important to spend more time in the office to feel connected at work. More than half of Americans who work from home at least part of the time say working from home prevents them from feeling connected to their colleagues, according to a recent report from the Pew Research Center. At least, the Google and Meta memos are based on such opinions.

Googlers tell us that people who spend at least three days a week in the office feel more connected to other Googlers, and it’s even more effective when teammates work together. Cicconi wrote in a Google note. Of course, not everyone believes in magical hallway conversations, but there’s no question that working together in the same room can make a positive difference.

The Methus memo also cited connectivity as one of the main reasons the company is forcing staff to return to the office, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying IRL time is key to connecting teams. says there is.

[O]In a March blog post, Zuckerberg hypothesized that “it will still be easy to build trust personally, and that relationship will help us work more effectively.” I encourage everyone to work more face-to-face with their colleagues.

But do those theories align with what employees actually want? He is thinking. The question then arises, what do the bosses actually believe?

