



Built into Chrome on desktop, Android, and iOS, Google Password Manager is getting a small overhaul with an array of new security and convenience features. One of them was designed to work well in the first place by allowing you to upload .csv files from competing services.

The storage system also has a dedicated space within Chrome, in the Chrome menu[パスワード マネージャー]or when asked if you want to save the new credentials[パスワードの管理]can be accessed from It can also be accessed via a new desktop shortcut option. Once on the landing page, you can click on a specific website to view stored information or reconfigure settings. If an iOS user has access to the Google Password Manager, it will also display a large popup to autofill passwords, allowing him to view accounts for specific girlfriend websites in one place.

The final big usability update for Google Password Manager is the addition of notes to your saved login details. If there are any additional her PINs or security questions that you need to remember the answer to, that information can now be saved along with the password for that account. Simply select a password, click Notes, and click Edit. After adding the information[保存]Just click to save safely. When you log in, click the lock icon to access what you wrote.

On the security front, Google is adding more biometric options to desktop. This measure will allow you to require fingerprint or facial recognition before autofilling passwords. This is certainly a good option if you share your computer and want to keep your account private. On iOS, Google Password Manager displays compromised password alerts[パスワード チェックアップ]On the tab, flag reused and weak passwords. Additional flags will be rolled out in the coming months, while biometrics for desktop will be available “soon.” Get instant access to all useful updates.

