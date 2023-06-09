New Material You Widget Added to Google News





We strive to update our app suite to align with the ever-evolving Material You design principles. Due to the sheer number of apps, some receive updates only sporadically. The same is true for the Google News app. However, the latest update of the app replaces the lone widget with his two new widgets.

Google recently announced an Android feature drop for June, but be careful not to confuse it with the Pixel-only Pixel feature drop. The former includes new widgets for three Google apps. We already have widgets in the main Google app that track stocks, but the Google TV app also has a new widget that makes it easy to find recommended shows. The third is a recent addition to the Google News app.

New Google News Stock Widget

As spotted by Nail Sadykov of the Google News Telegram group, version 5.82 of the Google News app includes two new widgets designed by Material users. The first is called Quick View Widget, he takes up 2×2 space on the home screen and he displays one news headline at a time.This widget has a[Full Coverage]There is also a button.

The second Material You Google News widget occupies a large 4×3 area on the home screen and can be expanded to a wider area. List View, as the name suggests, shows two of her headlines at once, each on its own card. You can tap any article to read it, or scroll down in the widget to see more headlines.The number of headings loaded at once is limited, and at the end of the list[もっとニュースを表示]A button appears. Tap the button to[For you]The Google News app will open in a tab.

Current Google News Widget

These two new widgets replace the only 4×2 widget included in previous versions of Google News. In previous versions you had to use the arrow keys in the lower right corner to switch between headings. Sadykov also says that the new widgets can be resized and overlapped, and he can merge the two into one entity. Unfortunately I haven’t been able to test how it actually works.

Version 5.81 is the latest build distributed through the Google Play Store. A new version 5.82 is in the pipeline and will be released soon with the Material You widget incorporated. If you can’t stand waiting, try sideloading the new version from APKMirror.

