Rebalancing by recalibrating: CIOs operationalizing innovation in the pandemic era





CEO Kamal Nath explains how Sify can operationalize pandemic-era innovation and how CIOs can follow suit.

“We have to forge new paths with our customers,” said Kamal Nath, CEO of Sify, discussing how to closely address pre-pandemic complexities and how to navigate the new post-pandemic era. I am clarifying what I am going to do. He focuses on strategic insight into how businesses will operate in the future.

“Creating new cost models for the business, setting up disaster recovery and BCP platforms, allowing remote work, redesigning enterprise networks from the ground up, and moving to the cloud are top priorities for CIOs as they begin work. It should be a part of the field to put “into a new era. “

Tech budget growth has reached pre-pandemic levels, according to Foundry’s 2023 State of the CIO Research. 91% of CIOs expect technology budgets to increase or remain flat in 2023. The technology initiatives expected to drive the most IT investments in 2023 are security/risk management, data/business analytics, cloud migration, and applications/legacy systems. Modernization, machine learning/AI, customer experience technology.

According to Kamal, nearly all organizations are data-driven, so adopting or migrating to the cloud should be a primary focus for scaling operations.

“We have been driving cloud adoption for the past decade. If there were cloud skeptics or cloud hostile organizations before the pandemic, they can no longer afford to do so. to deliver agility and speed.Going forward, being cloud-ready and cloud-friendly should be a key guiding principle for organizations.There is a clear shift in thinking about digital deployment models. It was a ‘nice to have’ thing before the pandemic, but now it’s a ‘must do’ practice in every industry,” he added.

CIO as Digital Innovator

The role of the CIO has changed dramatically in this process of increasing digital adoption and innovation in the workplace. As Kamal Nath noted, the CIO role has grown from an operations-driven role to a more innovation-driven role. The pandemic has provided organizations with a great background to base their priorities on, even though most companies don’t want to experience a pandemic again.

“Enhancing the user experience, building a digital model for the business, mitigating security risks, ensuring business continuity, introducing innovation to the core, changing management at scale, and partner selection continue to be CIO focus areas. It’s part of the priority we have to have,” Kamal added. . Today, he said, his KRA for executives has changed, and the necessary growth of a CIO’s business priorities can become an overwhelming responsibility. Therefore, it is critical for CIOs to rebalance these priorities while realigning business strategy.

“Today we are rebalancing by recalibrating key aspects of the enterprise.

Realignment of business strategy:

According to Kamal, the CIO’s strategic realignment needs to span all departments. When developing your app strategy, you should consider app-driven cloud migration, modernization, DevOps, and the use of AI and ML technologies for faster validation processes and faster time to market.

Realigning your cloud strategy:

During the pandemic, everyone rushed into cloud adoption without understanding its full scope. Multiple versions of the cloud are available today, including public, hyperscale, non-hyperscale, hosted private, and on-premises, Kamal said.

“Recalibrating your cloud strategy should be based on the ‘steering horse’ principle: giving specific applications the right place to reside, rather than the one-size-fits-all approach of moving all apps to one place. said the CEO.

“Of course, it has to be a hybrid model. The cloud strategy should also include a predictable cost component so as not to overburden the CFO’s priorities,” Kamal added.

Realign your IT operations strategy:

He said Sify renewed three managed services contracts in the last quarter due to shifting business and end-user priorities. To drive revenue growth, businesses should focus on transformational services rather than regular services. Therefore, the primary drivers of IT operations should be site reliability, end-user experience, self-service models, and service catalog-based metrics.

Recalibration of edge strategy:

To connect people within their organization, CIOs should focus on creating enterprise mobility solutions. Kamal added that a user mobility experience across different devices is essential to ensure edge recalibration.

One of India’s steel manufacturing leaders is one of our key customers using our edge services. We have implemented a managed Wi-Fi Edge Connect that interconnects multiple business segments such as factories, mines, offices and hospitals. As a result, we were able to connect people, IT and OT with his one secure platform.

Realigning your security strategy:

Is your cloud service provider responsible for your security strategy? Well, it’s a joint responsibility between the consumer and the provider. To better understand, cloud security is the customer’s responsibility, while cloud security is the provider’s responsibility, Kamal said.

To meet the challenges, security leaders continue to allocate a significant portion of their overall IT budgets to security (an average of $65 million annually), according to the IDG Security Priorities Study 2022. This figure increases to $122 million for businesses and decreases to $16 million for small businesses. Small business budgets have tripled from his $5.5 million in 2020.

“The security strategy in place should be improved and built to prioritize shared responsibility, DevSecOps, data protection and zero trust network access in the organization,” said Kamal.

A new persona for the CIO

The CIO ecosystem is changing, with multiple personas working around the clock and driving organizational restructuring. Kamal added that roles and responsibilities are determined by business goals.

“It is imperative for organizations to establish a modern shared responsibility structure among various executive levels. CIOs must continue to focus on operational efficiency, infrastructure transformation and end-user experience, while SOC, regulatory Adherence, app architecture and modernization, AI/ML and technical architecture, and creating new revenue streams have to be addressed by CISOs, CTOs and CDOs, each a business,” Kamal added.

We strongly believe in transforming and upgrading ourselves according to our role in your journey. Kamal added that our focus is on having both mindsets and skill sets wisely prepared to interact with different personas and align them to achieve their digital goals. rice field.

“Innovation starts with the CIO,” says Kamal. “So CIOs should consider rephrasing their role as ‘Chief Innovation Officer’ rather than the standard nomenclature.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/481770/rebalancing-through-recalibration-cios-operationalizing-pandemic-era-innovation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos