iPhone tricks | What is technology?





Albuquerque, N.M. (What’s that tech?) The iPhone has some very useful features for us, but you may not know some of the little things and awesome tricks you can do with your iPhone.

You might say that these are things like “how old was I today when I learned”. Here are three iPhone shortcuts you should try right now.

How many times do you choose to delete old text messages? Do you have to confirm or choose each one individually, such as two-factor authentication notifications to log into your account?

On iPhone this is very easy. Just use two fingers. Tap and hold, then swipe. Select all text messages with a swipe. Then tap “Delete”.

Have you ever scrolled through a website or news article and wanted to go back to the beginning and scroll all the way to the top?

Instead, tap near the battery and WiFi icons in the upper-right corner of the screen. In Chrome or Safari browsers, tap twice to return to the top of the page.

Did you know you can listen to the radio on your iPhone? Ask Siri to tune in.

Simply say the call letter along with “radio station”.

For example, say “Hey Siri, listen to WMOT radio station” or “Hey Siri, listen to KEXP radio station.”

You can listen to radio stations from anywhere in the United States if you know the call letter and say “radio station”.

You don’t need a secondary app for this. Apple Music has its own radio that many people don’t know exist.

Perfect for listening to football season or other sports on your team’s home radio network.

All these tricks work on iOS 16. If it doesn’t work on your phone, it may need to be updated.

