Google cracks down on three-day office work week policy The Register





Google plans to crack down on hybrid work rules more strictly, proposing to include working hours in personnel evaluations, and HR considers “next steps” if employees do not follow the latest policy. threatens to do so.

Many employees have been asked to come to the office three days a week since last spring, and Google’s chief human resources officer Fiona Cicconi, seen by CNBC, said in a memo to unwashed dignitaries: He said: “

“We’ve heard from Googlers that people who spend at least three days a week in the office feel more connected to their fellow Googlers, and that this is even more effective when teammates are co-located. ’” the memo said.

“What’s the point of me being in the office if they want to see me in the office?”

“Of course, not everyone believes in ‘magical hallway conversations,’ but there’s no question that working together in the same room can make a positive difference.”

Google tried to bring more employees back into the office in 2021, but it wasn’t well received. Today, that commitment is stronger, as are Meta, Dell, Amazon, and many other technology companies that advocate the benefits of remote work for their customers.

The plan is to regularly track employees’ office badges to verify attendance, and Cicconi said a baseline of three days a week in the office will be incorporated into performance reviews. Managers send reminders to staff who are “constantly absent from the office.”

“If you are remote and live close to our offices, we hope you will consider switching to a hybrid work schedule. Our offices are where we are most connected to the Google community.”

Google monitors staff attendance from time to time, and if a Googler doesn’t follow the three-day week rule, after an unspecified long period of time, HR will call us outlining “next steps.” will receive. “

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in March described the Google Cloud office as a “ghost town,” and some employees complained, he said. “It’s not a good experience.”

In a statement sent to The Register, a Google spokesperson said, “Our employees have had a hybrid work model for over a year, currently spending three days a week in the office and the rest of the week. We’ve been working from home on the 2nd. It’s going well and so are we.” We want to see how Googlers can connect and collaborate in person, so we’re limiting remote work to exceptional circumstances. “

Before the pandemic, commuting to the office was a daily routine for many, and those who worked at Google were offered a number of perks, including free gym passes, free meals, snacks and stress-relieving massages. In our new cost-conscious culture, Google is now reducing some of the giveaways we were offering.

In April, staff were asked to put PC refreshes on hold while looking for other ways to cut costs. “We have set high standards for industry-leading benefits, benefits and office amenities and will continue to do so into the future,” said CFO Ruth Porat at the time. “However, some programs need to evolve to match how his Google works today.”

Google has admitted to laying off about 12,000 employees in January, and has announced that it will close its office by 2023 in connection with the “termination of leases to adjust office space without adjusting the number of employees.” Porat said it expects to incur costs of $500 million in 2019.

As outlined by the San Francisco Chronicle last week, Google is shrinking its Bay Area office space by 1.4 million square feet. In the US, Google Cloud has asked staff to share desks, given that fewer people are going to the office full-time.

Requests to work from home will be considered an exception to this policy. However, that is not the case this week. Due to the wildfires in Canada and subsequent deterioration in aviation policy on the US East Coast, Googlers are encouraged to stay home.

Microsoft is also in post-pandemic cost-cutting mode, laying off staff and freezing wages. The company reportedly wants to sublease a 42,000-square-foot property in New York City’s Times Square.

