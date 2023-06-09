Telefnica Tech UK&I partners with IBM to offer QRadar Suite





Telefnica Tech UK&I partnered with IBM to integrate the new QRadar Suite into their Security Operations Center (SOC) management services. This will enable the Telefnica Techs SOC analyst team to enhance its managed threat detection and response capabilities.

Recently announced at the RSA Conference, IBM Security QRadar Suite enables Telefnica Tech UK&I to provide endpoint detection and response (EDR)/extended detection and response (XDR), security information and event management (SIEM), security orchestration and automation. you will be able to use it. , Response, (SOAR), and new cloud-native log management capabilities. Additionally, the suite’s common user interface, shared insights, and connected workflows enable expert analysts to work faster, more efficiently, and more accurately across their core toolsets to deliver enhanced service to their customers.

QRadar Suite is built on an open architecture with easily integrated modules specifically designed for the demands of hybrid clouds. It incorporates enterprise-grade AI and automation capabilities that, according to IBM internal analysis, show an average of 55% faster investigation and triage of alerts in the first year.

In addition, the suite automatically contextualizes and prioritizes alerts, presents data in a visual format for quick action, and enables shared insights and automated workflows across different products. reduces the number of steps and screens required to investigate and respond to threats.

The partnership spearheads a broader global cyber security partnership between IBM and Telefonica Tech, which will see the two companies offer managed security services using QRadar technology to their mutual customers. increase.

Peter Moorhead, CTO of Cybersecurity at Telefnica Tech UK&I, commented: Our partnership with IBM brings together his SOC capabilities in our company and his IBM technical prowess. This allows us to offer a level of comprehensive security that sets us apart from our competitors. It was an honor to be selected as the first of his UK&I partners to launch and demo the QRadar service, and it is a testament to our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the field of cyber security. It also demonstrates our commitment to securing his IT across cloud, data, enterprise applications and the modern workplace to give him the freedom to do business without worrying about cyber threats. It also helps us to further highlight our customers in the public and private sectors. ”

Javier Valencia Chicote, Vice President of IBM Security SalesEMEA added: We are proud to partner with Telefnica Tech, bringing the capabilities of the QRadar Suite to his customers across the UK&I. Telefnica Tech has a trusted reputation for providing customers with the best cyber security solutions. In the face of growing attack surfaces and shrinking attack schedules, the speed and efficiency our platform provides is fundamental to security teams’ success. Combining IBM’s technology excellence with his SOC expertise at Telefnica Techs makes perfect sense. This gives Telefnica Techs customers even more confidence that they have the best line of defense against breaches.

