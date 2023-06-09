



Google Cloud Launches Cryptomining Protection Program Compensating Security Command Center (SCC) Premium Customers Up To $1 Million To Cover Fraudulent Google Cloud Compute Expenses Related To Undetected Cryptomining Attacks Did. SCC Premium customers get free access to new products. SCC Premium works as a pay-as-you-go pricing, as well as one-year and multi-year fixed-price subscriptions.

According to the Google Cybersecurity Action Team (GCAT) September 2022 Threat Horizon Report, threat actors frequently targeted weak default passwords to access Google Cloud accounts. Once compromised cloud accounts were cryptomined 65% of the time.

Security Command Center has quickly become one of the most popular tools for securing Google Cloud environments, Jess Leroy, senior director of product management at Google Cloud, tells CSO. From Fortune 10 companies to his SMB organization around the world, they rely on Security Command Center Premium to protect Google. cloud environment.

How the Google Cloud Cryptomining Protection Program Works

Why is the Cryptomining Protection Program only available on SCC Premium? SCC Premium includes comprehensive threat detection built into Google Cloud infrastructure. This includes detecting cryptomining attacks, the technology behind Google Cloud’s Financial Protection Program.

To detect such attacks, SCC Premium scans virtual machine memory for malware. The cloud provider says its approach can detect attacks that might be missed by bolt-on security tools that rely on analyzing information gleaned from cloud logs and APIs. The end result will be Google identifying potential threats before they are investigated. A complete set of advanced detection capabilities for cryptomining can only be provided by a product built into a cloud infrastructure.

Another feature of SCC Premium is detecting compromised identities, which are typically points of entry for attackers. It does this by detecting excessive failed attempts, unusually long impersonation chains, dormant service account activity, and using other features.

How the cover works and how to access it

All SCC Premium customers are eligible for this financial protection program as long as they follow the program terms and conditions, including best practices for cryptomining detection. If Google or Security Command Center Premium fails to detect and notify you of a cryptomining attack in your compute engine VM environment, and you incur costs for your compute engine due to undetected attacks, you will be liable for thirty (30) You can request cloud credits within days. Leroy explained that the attack was launched to cover the cost of the rogue calculation engine.

When a customer raises an issue, Google will work with the customer to determine the computing engine costs incurred by the cryptomining attack. The maximum number of credits issued to customers under this program is up to US$1,000,000 over a 12-month period.

