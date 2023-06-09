RTIH Shows Retail Technology Week in Numbers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





15 According to the new “Which?”, ordering groceries through a delivery app could cost more than a third more than buying directly at a supermarket, even without factoring in delivery fees . report.

A study focused on baskets containing 15 items from Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Iceland and Waitrose via the grocery stores’ own websites and Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats found that some items were sold on the app. It was more than double the price via.

which one? Says: Ordering groceries from Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats is definitely convenient. In some areas, shopping lists can be delivered to your home in as little as 30 minutes. However, this convenience can come at a significant cost.

5After a very successful launch in 2019 and highly successful follow-up events in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the RTIH Innovation Awards will be held again in 2023 with a discussion panel and awards ceremony at a central London venue in December. is held.

Entries for the 5th edition of this award are now open.

The event celebrates global innovation in the rapidly changing omnichannel world.

2022 saw a record number of submissions, with winners from Sook, B&Q, 3D Cloud by Marxent, Compass Group, AiFi, Walmart, Ribble Cycles, Obsess, HyperFinity, Red Ant, Pets at Home and TPP Retail.

The winners and highly regarded companies were announced at a sold out event in central London on Tuesday 6th December.

Moving into 2023, we will be introducing new categories and expanding our December Awards Ceremony to accommodate more attendees (more details coming soon).

RTIH Editor and Founder Scott Thompson said: Our awards celebrate the dynamic, resilient and innovative retail industry and the companies and technologies that drive it.

The competition in 2022 has been fiercer than ever, so winning was no small feat.

Congratulations to all the winners and highly rated companies. We are excited to announce our fifth award. The 2023 event will be the biggest and best yet.

The deadline for entries for 2023 is Friday 27th October and the winners will be announced at the aforementioned event in central London during November.

