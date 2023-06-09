Google Ads API v.14 has been released. 5 big updates included





Google Ads API version 14 was released with several major updates, including new features to support migration from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4.

why do we care Google Ads API version 14 enhances both campaign management and performance for a better user experience.

what’s new? Here are some highlights of the 2023 update.

Account-level negative keywords: This new feature allows advertisers to retrieve, create, and update account-level negative keywords. This means users can exclude specific keywords from targeting for the entire account, not just for a single ad group or campaign. New recommendation type: This includes DynamicImageExtensionOptInRecommendation for advertisers whose accounts benefit from enabling dynamic image extensions. It also includes LowerTargetRoasRecommendation and RaiseTargetCpaRecommendation to help users adjust their return on ad spend. New Conversion Action Types: These new features help advertisers identify conversions imported from her Google Analytics and determine if the conversions are from her GA4 or Universal Analytics properties. This is especially important as Universal Analytics will be replaced by GA4 on July 1st and these changes need to be reflected in Google Ads API v14. Offline conversion client overview: This is a new field in the customer resource that provides information about the offline conversion process, such as how many conversions were successfully uploaded and how many conversions failed when performing an offload jump. Keyword Planning Space: Google Ads API V14 has a new method called GenerateForecastKeywordMetrics that allows you to support keyword forecast metrics without first creating a keyword plan.

what Google said. Mattia Tommasone, senior developer relations engineer on the Google Ads API team, told Search Engine Land:

“As you can see, there are many updates, changes, improvements, and new ways to get information from the Google Ads API version 14. These are just a few. Try out all the new features in this version. I look forward to having you.”

Timeline:

June 2023 – Google Ads API version 14 released April 2023 – Google Ads API version 13.1 released October 2022 – Google Ads API version 12 released August 2022 – Google Ads API version 11.1 released 2022 June – Google Ads API version 11 released April 2022 – Google Ads API version 10.1 released February 2022 – Google Ads API version 10 released

More info: For a complete list of changes to the Google Ads API in version 14, read the full release notes.

Add Search Engine Land to your Google News Feed.

What’s New in Search Engine Land

About the author

Nicola Agius is a Paid Media Editor at Search Engine Land, joining in 2023. She covers Paid Search, Paid Social, Retail Media and more. Prior to that, she was SEO Director at Jungle Creations (2020-2023), overseeing the editorial strategy of multiple of her websites. She has over 15 years of experience in the journalism field and previously worked for OK! She has appeared in Magazine (2010-2014), Mail Online (2014-2015), Mirror (2015-2017), Digital Spy (2017-2018), The Sun (2018-2020). She previously worked with SEO agency her Blue Array where she co-authored Amazon’s best-selling book Mastering In-House SEO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-ads-api-14-428043 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos