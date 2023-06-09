Google Bard is much better at solving coding and math problems





Google has rolled out new features for Bard that improve the answers to logic and coding questions.

Source: Google

Microsoft’s Bing Chat seems to be leading the way when it comes to AI-powered search assistance, but Google’s Bard is slowly catching up in terms of capabilities and features. Mountain View also recently enhanced his AI search interface with image integration. Bard has now been updated with better logical reasoning skills, allowing him to answer math and coding questions more accurately.

First, if Bard answered the questions in tabular format, you can export the table to Google Sheets for your own analysis. Additionally, Bard can take advantage of a technique called “implicit code execution” to detect whether a prompt is computational and generate code in the background accordingly to return a more accurate response. increase. According to Google, this will help Bard answer questions like:

What is the prime factor of 15683615 in the XDA video? Calculate my savings growth rate. Flip the word “lollipop” to me

Google says its new approach to solving mathematical and logical problems goes beyond the capabilities of traditional Large Language Models (LLMs). Traditional LLMs are well versed in text prediction and have some compelling abilities in that area, but fall short when it comes to solving problems that require deep reasoning and formulaic problem-solving techniques. claim.

So Bard’s latest update, which integrates implicit code execution capabilities, essentially combines the capabilities of both traditional LLMs and code-based computations to give an overall better answer. By automatically writing code in the background, we’ve improved Bard’s accuracy by up to 30% when solving calculations and math problems on Google’s internal datasets. That said, Google warns that it’s important to use at your own risk, as Bard’s code may contain flaws or be missing code in responses.

Google clearly wants to make Bard the next big thing in the AI-assisted search space and solidify its position as the leader in the web search domain. We recently migrated Bard to the PaLM 2 language model, expanding its availability to 180 countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-bard-solving-coding-mathematical-reasoning/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos