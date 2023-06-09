Google to include office attendance in performance reviews





Google is taking stricter measures to enforce attendance, including tracking badge data, dealing with employees who don’t show up when requested, and incorporating attendance reviews into performance reviews. CNBC reports that Google’s chief human resources officer, Fiona Cicconi, sent an email to employees at the end of the day on Wednesday in which she said there was “no substitute for meeting in person.” For that reason, it included doubling the time he was in the office. “Of course, not everyone believes in ‘magical hallway conversations,’ but there is no question that working together in the same room can make a positive difference,” Cicconi said in an email. ” was written. “Many of the products he announced at I/O and Google Marketing Live last month were conceived, developed and built by teams working together.”

According to her memo, the company will begin including a three-day work week as part of its performance reviews, and teams will begin sending reminders to employees who are “constantly absent from the office.” Cicconi also asked remote workers who have already been approved to reconsider. “If you’re remote and live close to our offices, we hope you’ll consider switching to a hybrid work schedule. Our offices are where we are most connected to the Google community.” Another internal document indicated that previously approved remote workers may be subject to re-evaluation if the company determines there is a “substantial change in business needs, roles, teams, structure or location.” It is

In the U.S., the company uses badge data to regularly track employee compliance with its attendance policy, and executives are now reviewing local requirements for implementation in other countries. said in one of the documents. If the employee does not comply with the policy after an extended period of time, HR will contact the employee regarding ‘next steps’. Going forward, Cicconi said new fully remote work will be allowed “only in exceptional circumstances.” In a statement to CNBC, Google spokesperson Ryan Lamont said, “Our hybrid approach is designed to incorporate the benefits of being together in person with the benefits of working from home for part of the week. there is,” he said. In keeping with this way of working, we have formally integrated this approach into all our workplace policies. ”

Lamont added that the badge data seen by company leaders is aggregated, not personalized.

