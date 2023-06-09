Google: Google Billing Policy: Madras HC Expands Interim Relief to Startups





The Madras High Court on Thursday extended a preliminary injunction against all claims filed in the Google Play billing issue, directing Google not to exclude any claims from the Play Store. However, the court also required all startups that filed the petition to provide Google with a report on their total downloads for the month of June, and the court will charge a 4% search fee for that report. I have to pay the majors. .

On Monday, ET reported that Unacademy, Kuku FM, TrulyMadly and QuackQuack had moved the Madras High Court. Soon, three other OTT platforms Aha, Stage and Kutumb also filed petitions with HC seeking relief.

These companies join the likes of Bharat Matrimony and Shaadi.com, who have already challenged Google’s billing policies and filed a lawsuit in the High Court seeking to reduce the risk of being deplatformed from the Play Store. Thursday’s court order applies to all of these companies. “Matrimony.com and Shaadi.com were given an unconditional injunction, but under the Jeevan Saathi order Google was to require them to report their monthly downloads and charge a 4% fee.” It’s a committee about that,” explained an official with knowledge of the development situation. “This order has been extended to all other petitioners, with the amendment that it will start in June instead of May. So submit June downloads to Google by July 15th. We need to,” added the ETtech official. Google expects him to issue an invoice by July 20th, and these companies say he needs to pay by July 25th. Find articles that interest you. Google did not immediately comment on the matter. “Even though we got the injunction, we still believe that even 4% is unfair to us on many levels,” said the co-founder and CEO of Stage, one of the petitioners. Vinay Singhal told ET. “Google has no right to request our private business data just because it’s on the Playstore.”

He added that these companies currently pay only 1% to 2% for payment gateways and would cost another 4% if they do not provide the service.

But officials told ET that the judge’s instructions to companies could be confusing.

“It’s confusing us again because it uses the word ‘download’ instead of ‘subscription,'” said another founder, who asked to remain anonymous. “You have 100 downloads, and 20 of them may have a subscription. Do I have to pay for it? There is some confusion about this clause and you’ll only get a better idea once you actually understand it.Read the fine print on the order form.”

