Google Password Manager Has New Much-Needed Features





Source: Google

If you use Chrome as your web browser, the temptation to use the free Google Password Manager to store and autofill your credentials over the internet is even stronger. Today we announced several quality of life improvements that make it easier to use than competing services.

Most of these new features will be available to users on desktop, with the Google Password Manager branding more prominent. You can check this in the Chrome settings menu.When the credential autofill menu appears[パスワードの管理]You can also access the service by selecting or placing a shortcut on your desktop.

XDA Video of the Day Scroll to Continue Content

The bolder branding seems to go hand in hand with the introduction of import functionality. Yes, you can bring your passwords from another service to Google by uploading a .csv.

Desktop users can also add biometrics to Google Password Manager if their device supports biometrics. You can then choose to authenticate Password AutoFill using your fingerprint, face, or another form of verification.

Source: Google

Users can also add notes to their credentials. Existing passwords can be updated in the settings, but new passwords can be annotated when “Do you want to save password?” A box will appear. Notes like this are useful for remembering additional details about the login process, such as additional her PINs.

Source: Google

With all these feature additions, it looks like Google is trying to catch up to the likes of 1Password and Dashlane. Many of them already have such functionality. But the most obvious sign that Google Password Manager is looking for new users is that it’s finally accepting password imports via .csv files. I’d like to see if the company will enthusiastically report how many imports it has received in, say, a year from now.

Source: Google

The Google Password Manager for Chrome on iOS also gets some attention. The company says it’s expanding autofill prompts to make them easier to tap. The list of accounts in settings has also been reorganized so that multiple logins for a single site are nested within each other. Finally, Password Checkup, a useful feature that has been available on Android and desktop for several years, will be coming to iOS “in the coming months.” This feature tracks the presence of passwords on numerous public forums and prompts you to change compromised, reused or weak passwords. It’s a bit strange to see such a delay for such an important feature, but I don’t think it’s too late now.

Again, the main conclusion to be drawn here is that Google Password Manager would like to be taken more seriously by its major competitors. It’s not exactly clear at this point what further purpose this serves. But considering its integration into Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, Google will have to step up its pace to achieve feature parity with other browsers.

That said, as the tech industry goes all out to move from passwords to passkeys, Google Password Manager is well positioned to store and sync passwords across all platforms using Chrome, including Android. is in

Source: Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/chrome-password-manager-imports-new-features/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos