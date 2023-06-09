Google starts factoring in work into performance reviews





Google updated its hybrid work policy to crack down on employees who don’t work continuously from the office.

In a memo reviewed by reporters for The Verge and CNBC, Google said it would start tracking office badges to see how often employees are in the office. The latest policy calls for dealing with underperforming employees in the office and incorporating office attendance into employee performance reviews. Most employees are expected to be in her office three days a week, and the team will begin sending reminders to employees who are persistently absent from the office.

As of April 2022, most Google employees are expected to be in a physical office at least three days a week.

Many of the products we announced at I/O and Google Marketing Live last month were conceived, developed and built by teams working together, Google’s chief human resources officer Fiona Cicconi told employees. I have updated you on this policy by email. The contents of the email were first reported by CNBC.

There is no substitute for face-to-face meetings, she said, and while not everyone believes in magical hallway conversations, there is no question that working face-to-face is beneficial for companies. added.

Employees who have already been approved for remote worker status but live close to Google offices are asked to consider switching to a hybrid work schedule. The remote status of some employees will also be reassessed if Google determines there have been material changes in business needs, roles, teams, structures or locations, CNBC reports.

When asked to comment on the policy change, a Google spokesperson emailed the following statement: “Our hybrid approach combines the benefits of being together in person and working from home part of the week. After more than a year of implementing this way of working, we have formally integrated this approach into all workplace policies.

Last week, The Information announced that Meta has implemented the most stringent remote work policy changes since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking employees to come to the office three days a week starting in September. reportedly obligated.

JP Gownder, vice president and principal analyst for Forrester’s Future of Work team, said the types of jobs many people do at big tech companies, such as software development, tend to be better suited for remote work. rice field. He said the tightening of some of these hybrid work policies may be a result of corporate leaders seeking greater control over their employees to achieve their goals.

Whether that ultimately succeeds is a somewhat different matter, Gowder said. Some workers say they don’t want to go back to the office, and some of them may have other options: find another tech company or work as a freelancer, so companies are wary of layoffs. would have to pay for

Gauder said there may also be employee concerns that companies are starting to put off promises, which could dampen company morale and hurt the employee experience. said.

