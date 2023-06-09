Arizona State Health Sciences Researchers Receive Flinseed Grants for Medical Innovation Development





The Flynn Foundation has announced the winners of its 2023 Seed Grants to Advance Translational Research, with researchers at the Arizona University of Health Sciences winning seven of the 12 grants.

Each winner will receive a $100,000 grant over 18 months. In the meantime, we will use the funds to de-risk the innovation we are developing, refine the design, validate the data, gather stakeholder feedback, and develop a plan to secure additional funding. The goal is to advance technology to the market and have a positive impact on patients and healthcare professionals.

The seven University of Arizona winners hail from the Arizona University of Health Sciences, Tucson Medical School, Phoenix Medical School, R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy, University of Arizona Cancer Center, and the BIO5 Institute. All collaborate with Tech Launch Arizona, the commercialization arm of the University of Arizona, on groundbreaking research, developing pathways to bring innovation from the lab to the world.

Doug Hockstad, vice president of Tech Launch Arizona, said every year Arizona faculty publishes the great research they pursue. We are fortunate to be working with such insightful researchers and are excited about the potential impact of these early-stage innovations.

Dr. Melissa Herbst-Clarovetz Associate Professor, Phoenix Medical School, University of Arizona Arizona Cancer Center and Member of the BIO5 Institute Each year, approximately 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and approximately 4,000 die from it. I’m here. Dr. Herbst-Kralovetz focuses her research on early diagnosis and prevention of cervical disease and cancer. Her research for this grant will focus on the development of gynecological cancer and disease diagnostics along with her home test collection methods.

Dr. Julie Redford, Associate Professor, Tucson College of Medicine, Member of the BIO5 Institute Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease affects an estimated 15 million Americans, and millions more are undiagnosed. One person dies from this disease every four minutes. With a Flynn Foundation grant, Dr. Redford and her team will pursue the development of new therapies to treat her COPD.

Guy Reid, M.D., Dean and Professor, Phoenix Medical School, Member of the BIO5 Institute Intracranial hemorrhage, or bleeding within the skull, is a life-threatening condition that usually follows a head injury and usually involves skull fractures. Dr. Reed received a Flynn Foundation grant to develop a targeted therapy for intercranial hemorrhages, which can rapidly lead to brain damage and death.

Travis Sawyer, PhD, James E. Wyant University of Light Sciences Assistant Professor, Health Sciences Design Assistant Professor, BIO5 Institute Member Neuroendocrine tumors can be benign or malignant and are rarer than many other cancers. Tumors form from cells in the nervous system that stimulate the release of hormones into the blood and can cause a variety of symptoms. Dr. Sawyer, whose research focuses on innovative medical imaging, will use the grant to advance techniques for localizing neuroendocrine tumors in surgical procedures.

Dr. John Streicher, Assistant Professor, Tucson School of Medicine More than 1 in 5 adults in the United States experience chronic pain. Although the amount of opioids prescribed and sold in the United States has quadrupled since 1999, the total amount of pain reported by Americans has not changed. Dr. Streicher received this grant to pursue new approaches to managing pain that eliminate the negative side effects of opioids. His research focuses on discovering how signals cascade through the nervous system and how the human body responds to opioids.

Russell Witt, PhD, Professor, Tucson College of Medicine, BIO5 Institute Member, Dr. It focuses on devising advanced imaging techniques. He was awarded a Flynn Seed Grant to advance his research using transcranial acoustic electrical imaging, a non-surgical, non-invasive technique for mapping stimulation currents deep in the brain. .

Xinglong Wang, PhD Professor, R. Ken Coit College of PharmacyR. Ken and Donna Coit Endowed Course in Aging and Neurodegenerative Disease Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia, affects about 1 in 9 people over the age of 65 I am sick. Dr. Wang received the grant to advance the development of drugs to combat diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease that cause degeneration of the nervous system. His research will focus on targeting a specific protein, TDP-43, which has been shown to play a role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases.

The highly competitive Flynn Foundation Seed Grant Program awards annual awards to Arizona-based nonprofits whose activities are likely to have a positive impact on the state of Arizona. This grant is designed to fund programs and initiatives that can grow into sustainable and impactful ventures.

Each application is evaluated based on factors such as potential impact, the ability of the applicant organization to pursue the project, and the likelihood that the project will have real impact to move forward and improve patient care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://healthsciences.arizona.edu/newsroom/news-releases/0623/uarizona-health-sciences-researchers-receive-flinn-seed-grants-develop The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos