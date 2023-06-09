Coca-Cola Targets Video Gamers With New Ultimate Flavor





Coca-Cola is entering the lucrative gamer market with the launch of a new limited edition flavor, Coca-Cola Ultimate.

Created in partnership with Riot Games League of Legends, a multiplayer online battle arena game, the new flavor of Coke aims to encapsulate the thrill and experience-like taste of the game.

However, what it actually tastes like in real life remains a secret.

Consumers will be able to pick up a bottle and see for themselves next week, and Ultimate will hit stores June 12 in the U.S. and Canada, and a few days earlier in the rest of the world. Become.

behind the strategy

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey explained at the Redburn CEO conference in November that the flavors were not designed to be offered permanently.

The soda category has seen slower growth in recent years.

So, even though Coca-Cola has cut back on its portfolio to focus on core brands such as Coke, it still has a lot of work to do to build buzz for its flagship product, and the limited-edition flavor launch is a testament to the brand. It’s a ready-made strategy.

No specific sales figures or financial performance related to the previous flavors have been released, but the tactic continues to generate a lot of buzz online and in the press.

Ultimate is no exception.

Additionally, just a few months ago, it released Grammy-winning singer Rosala Ultimate and the Coca-Cola Movement flavor, similar to its previous limited-edition lines that leveraged partnerships with popular artists to tap into specific consumer demographics. , entered the world of lucrative games.

games are big business

Gaming is a multi-billion dollar industry that brands want to get into.

Even if gamers don’t want to get a taste of the experience points (which League of Legends players earn for how long they play the game), Coca-Cola appeals to the market in many other ways. doing. Exclusive digital experience.

Scanning the QR code on the relevant Coke bottle or can will take consumers to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub where they will find the Ultimate Emote Generator, an Instagram filter that allows players to display themselves in the style of the league’s emotes. increase.

Additionally, several new challenges have been added to League of Legends, allowing players to earn free in-game rewards.

Whether gamers will become long-term fans of Coca-Cola thanks to the marketing campaign remains to be seen, but similar collaborations have been successful with the brand in the past.

Energy drink company Red Bull has a similar partnership with popular game Fortnite, hosting exclusive in-game events and tournaments.

Most recently, fans went wild with the announcement that 18-year-old Norwegian gaming influencer MrSavage will join Red Bull’s esports squad.

Meanwhile, Nike, PlayStation and rapper Travis Scott have teamed up to release limited-edition sneakers in 2020.

Scott shared a black-and-white video on Instagram promoting the ultra-luxury shoes (only 24 of them were produced) to his 34.4 million followers at the time. Three years later, people are still trying to get their hands on these shoes, and the design fetches thousands of dollars. second hand market.

