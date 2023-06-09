Apples Vision Pro is not the future





I’m no gambler, but I’ll bet everything Apples Vision Pro fails.

When this $3,499 mixed reality headset hits the market in 2024, avid Apple enthusiasts and VR/AR enthusiasts will line up outside Apple Store doors with sleeping bags, jeering and yelling. or have the ball, no doubt. Maybe gamers will join in too.

But what about the rest of us? No, never. Don’t be ridiculous. This is not a revolutionary gadget, however confident Tim Cook may be. It’s a rare misfire and a sign that Apple is losing its ability to turn new products for tech geeks into common necessities. It’s not predictive of the future, suggesting that Cupertino doesn’t have a clear outlook on what’s to come.

All the successful Apple products of the last 20 years have disappeared in one way or another from our lives: iPhones in our pockets, iPads in our purses, Apple Watches on our wrists, AirPods in our ears. Yes, my colleague Lauren Goodrew wrote this week after demoing the device at WWDC. But the Vision Pro also differs from nearly every other recent Apple product in one key way. That is, it does not disappear. Instead, the device clings to the face, hiding the eyes and sensory organs that are an important part of the human lived experience, Goode writes. The same is true for all virtual reality headsets and augmented reality glasses, she admitted, but the Vision Pro is the first time an Apple product has penetrated people’s lives so much.

Reading Laurens’ review turned me into a full blown Vision Pro Doomer. The reality is that Apple headsets, no matter how good the specs, are essentially more than a conduit and a barrier between the wearer and the rest of the world. is painfully felt.

Apple has positioned it as disruptive, but the Vision Pro is the latest in a high-profile, flashy headset designed to bring augmented reality, virtual reality, or both to the masses. is. Its predecessors had four highly touted paradigm-shifting headsets, including the Metas Quest Pro, Microsoft HoloLens, Magic Leap 2 and Google Glass, all of which fell short. Vision Pro is arguably the latest and most advanced iteration of this idea. That doesn’t change the challenges it faces. It’s the same challenge that has hampered all VR and AR headsets before it—alternative reality headsets as a whole.

As my colleague Boone Ashworth recently reported, people choose this type of mask for aesthetic reasons (snorkel masks for the foolish), practical reasons (cumulative, limited activity), and social reasons. There’s ample evidence that you don’t want to spend a lot of time wearing devices (it’s an isolation room, slipping over your eyes, mimicking a personalized world rather than our shared reality). ) The very basic fact that demand for a headset you use every day simply doesn’t exist is already tarnishing the Vision Pro’s reputation. The usually enthusiastic public reaction to Apple’s new big announcement has been tempered with skepticism this time around, with many saying the VR/AR market is already littered with bold name missteps. pointed out.

