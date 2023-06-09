Based in Lake Zurich, working to bring tech companies to town





The former Motorola engineer, who lives in Lake Zurich, said he wants to make his hometown a center of innovation by consolidating consulting firms, light industrial businesses and nonprofits into a new development near the village’s downtown.

Mitul Patel, 38, pitched to Lake Zurich leaders this week about plans to build a two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility at 305 West Main Street, which will be called the “Lake Zurich Technology Centre.” will be known as

“There is an opportunity to make Lake Zurich a technology destination,” Patel said, referring to engineering programs at the University of Illinois and Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. “Why not Lake Zurich instead of going out to the bay or other geographic locations? Why not the Midwest?”

Patel submitted a plan for a ritual review at the village board meeting this week. The Board did not vote on this plan, but it will first seek recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Patel’s company, MP Consulting, is made up of engineers who were with Motorola Mobility when it was acquired by Google for $12.5 billion in 2012. He plans to relocate 25 staff from the current Palatine office to the planned center and plans to add 40 to 50 employees in the next few years.

The center will also house A Making Company, which currently operates in an industrial area on Lake Zurich. Patel stressed that the company’s main manufacturing is building drones for the U.S. military, which would not be a burden for future neighbors.

“We didn’t use any chemicals or water,” Patel said of the work. “It’s what I call screws, glue and packaging.”

The plan also calls for the center to host the Arash M. Patel Foundation, which provides grants and scholarships to research institutes seeking to have a meaningful impact on maternal fetal health. The nonprofit is named after Patel’s son, whose life ended before it began, according to the foundation’s website. The foundation also aims to help parents grieving the death of a child.

Patel provided renderings of the planned two-story building, but revealed he was open to making changes based on community feedback.

“From an aesthetics, lighting and architecture standpoint, everything here is controversial,” Patel said.

Trustee William Riley said he was pleased Patel’s plans were flexible and open to input, but asked for more information about the building before the formal review process began. said.

“If these finite items become more definitive in the next step, it will at least help the planning and zoning committees think more about what it’s like,” Riley said. Stated.

Patel vowed to be a good neighbor.

“I’m a resident myself, so I’m not here to interfere with anyone’s home ownership or day-to-day working life,” Patel said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for June 21, but it remains to be seen whether Patel’s proposal will be ready to be considered at that time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230609/lake-zurich-resident-working-to-bring-technology-companies-to-town The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos