Diablo IV’s success may free Activision Blizzard from controversy





Diablo IV officially released this week and is already one of the hottest games of the summer.

It became Blizzard Entertainment’s fastest-selling title in history, a remarkable feat for the brand behind the mighty World of Warcraft.

This fantasy role-playing game is the latest in the series that revolutionized PC gaming in 1996. However, despite its storied history, its immediate predecessor, 2022’s Diablo: Immortal, was controversial over its monetization model, much like 2012’s Diablo III.

Diablo IV bucked this recent trend. After months of Early Access opportunities and extravagant marketing collaborations with KFC, Hot Ones, Oscar-winning director Kuro Zhao, and pop stars Halsey and Suga, Diablo IV debuts to rave reviews. bottom. NPR’s Alex Curley called it a near-perfect action-RPG experience.

Diablo IV features seamless multiplayer, which I enjoyed with my colleagues at NPR. (James Perkins Mastromarino/Here & Now)

The reception is welcome news for developer Activision Blizzard, which is facing a lawsuit (which the company has settled) alleging years of fan anger and sexual abuse. CEO Bobby Kotick recently denied the company fostered a toxic work culture, but outlined an increase in employee-reported harassment in an internal transparency report.

But for now at least, Diablo IV is stepping up as the savior of the franchise. Its mechanics haven’t changed much since my co-op days of Diablo III, but the unparalleled production values ​​and dark tone of the game appealed to diehards and newcomers alike.

I don’t like the dizzying speed of picking up and discarding items, but I’ll admit that no other series offers as sophisticated a loop of kills, loot, and leveling up as Diablo. I really enjoyed playing with my colleagues Alex Curley, Haitley Nguyen and Nina Phil while preparing for this piece.

Diablo IV is the latest in a long series of long-awaited sequels that have captivated us this year. The title follows the sensational Tears of the Kingdom and Street Fighter 6, which brought the series to life, and comes weeks before the massive Final Fantasy 16.

It’s going to be a busy summer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.

