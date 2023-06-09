Cowboy e-bike now has Google Maps built-in





Electric bike maker Cowboy has replaced the navigation tools used in its app with Google Maps. This should improve the riding experience for many people.

The mapping software included in many e-bike companion apps is often lacking, and the Cowboys app was no exception. Cowboy co-founder and CTO Tanguy Goretti told me yesterday at Micromobility Europe in Amsterdam that the most requested update from within the Cowboy community was map navigation. Said it was an improvement.

Goretti says the app is heavily used by cowboy owners, with 45% of them regularly attaching their phones to the integrated wireless charging pads found on the company’s excellent 4-Series e-bikes. increase. With this new integration, riders no longer have to switch. Between the Cowboy Dashboard and his standalone Google Maps app.

A new cowboy app that displays Google Maps navigation. GIF: cowboy

The updated app available for download displays features such as speed, battery life and calories burned alongside Google’s familiar maps interface. Goretti said today’s release is just the first step in Cowboy’s relationship with Google, with a series of industry-first features built on Google Mapsto expected to be announced in the fall. And for what it’s worth, Goretti says Cowboy has overcome early quality issues e-bikes suffered from supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cowboy wants to claim to be developing the world’s most connected e-bike. This is great marketing, but it’s also impossible to measure. Nevertheless, the company has an excellent track record of providing owners with regular wireless improvements. In March, we introduced our latest new feature called AdaptivePower, which aims to help riders overcome wind, hills and heavy loads in a more natural way.

