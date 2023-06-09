



As more organizations move toward adopting generative AI, we want all of us to care more about security. To this end, the tech giant released the Secure AI Framework (SAIF) on Thursday. This was meant to be a kind of security roadmap, albeit a rather flimsy one for the time being.

But if you’re imagining this as a plan to avert the AI ​​existential crisis that Elon Musk is always talking about, think of it as something smaller and more immediate. please.

Here’s an overview of the six “core elements” of the framework:

Elements 1 and 2 are extending an organization’s existing security framework to incorporate AI threats in the first place.

Element 3, about incorporating AI into defenses against AI threats, whether intentional or not, is rather disturbingly reminiscent of the nuclear arms race.

Element 4 is about the security benefits of unifying AI-related “control frameworks”.

Elements 5 and 6 are to constantly inspect, evaluate, and battle-test AI applications to ensure they are resistant to attack and are not exposed to unnecessary risk.

For now, Google mostly seems to want to bring in rudimentary cybersecurity ideas for organizations to take advantage of AI. As Google Cloud’s head of information security Phil Venables told his Axios(opens in new tab), “Even when people are looking for a more advanced approach, the basics must also be in place. , people should really remember.”

However, generative AI applications like ChatGPT have already raised some new and unique security concerns today.

For example, security researchers have identified one potential risk. It’s called “prompt injection”. This is a strange form of AI exploitation where malicious commands directed at an unsuspecting AI chatbot plugin are lurking inside a text block. When an AI scans for prompt injections, it changes the nature of the command given to the AI. It’s like hiding an evil mind control spell in the text of Ron Burgundy’s teleprompter (opens in new tab). Strange, right?

And immediate injection is just one new type of threat that Google specifically wants to help curb. Others include:

“Model plagiarism”. It’s a possible way to trick the translation model into revealing secrets.

“Data Poisoning”. Bad actors use deliberately flawed data to sabotage the training process.

Build prompts that can extract potentially sensitive or sensitive text that was originally used to train the model.

Google’s blog post on SAIF (opens in new tab) states that the framework has been adopted by Google. What the release of a “framework” means for the wider world is that it could be basically nothing, but it could also be adopted as a standard. For example, the US government’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published a more general framework for cybersecurity in 2014. It was intended to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks, but is at the same time highly influential and recognized as the gold standard (opens in new tab) IT professionals researching cybersecurity. majority of responses.

But Google is not the US government, which raises questions about how authoritative the framework is in the eyes of Google’s AI rivals such as OpenAI. But in security, Google seems to be trying to lead the way in AI, rather than racing to catch up. Perhaps regaining some of the clout it lost in the early stages of the AI ​​race was the true purpose of SAIF’s release.

