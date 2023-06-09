ChatGPT rival Google Bard is getting smarter at logic and math.Method is as follows





Bard, Google’s AI language model, is getting better at logic and reasoning with two new improvements. The first improvement is that Bard can now handle math tasks, coding problems, and string manipulations more effectively. Additionally, Bard has a new feature that lets you export tables directly to Google Sheets.

To enhance his reasoning and math skills, Bard employs a new technique called “implicit code execution.” This technology allows Bard to detect computational prompts and execute code in the background. As a result, Google claims Bard can now provide more accurate responses to math-related questions, coding queries, and string manipulation prompts. For example, you can now effectively answer questions such as finding prime factors, computing growth rates, and flipping words.

Why do we need new improvements?

The goal behind these improvements is to equip Bard with advanced reasoning and logic abilities. Large language models like Bard excel at language-related tasks, but often struggle with more complex problems that require reasoning and math skills. To combat this, Bard now combines quick thinking with intuitive thinking to generate and execute code.

In the past, Bard worked primarily on a “system 1” mindset, generating immediate responses without much thought. Incorporating traditional code execution (“system 2”) into the process allows Bard to refine the response.

Through implicit code execution, Bard claims to identify prompts that benefit from logical code, run that code in the background, and use the results to generate more accurate responses, according to Google. . This combined approach showed promising results, improving the accuracy of his Bard’s responses to computational-based problems by approximately 30% in internal tests.

