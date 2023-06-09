20 impactful lessons every industry can learn from tech giants





Getty

There are many giants in the tech industry, from household names like Apple to companies the average person might not know, but whose products consumers use every day. To do. Due to their influence, these tech giants often garner both positive headlines for their cutting-edge products and practices and negative headlines for their failures.

The constant media attention is both a blessing and a curse. But tech giants themselves aren’t the only ones affected by all the information shared. Companies of all sizes and industries can learn from big tech companies not just about what they do right, but also what they do wrong. Below, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council discuss the lessons every business can learn from tech giants and how to apply them to your success.

1. Invest in your people and help them grow

Big tech companies don’t hire smarter people. All employees are smart. But what big tech companies do very well is investing in their employees and helping them grow. They strive to create a win-win situation for employees and the company. They are seriously invested in the careers of their team members, which results in positive outcomes for everyone within the company. – Ayman Shoukry, Specright Inc.

2. Foster a culture of continuous learning and adaptability

One of the less obvious lessons to learn from big tech companies is the importance of fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptability. The industry is evolving rapidly, and companies must encourage their employees to stay abreast of emerging trends, learn from mistakes, and adapt their skill sets. This agility helps companies stay competitive and navigate complex challenges more effectively. – Austin Lawson, Thirium, Inc.

3. Focus on the learning aspect of failure

Even in turmoil there is opportunity, and the best-in-breed companies take advantage of the learning aspect of failure rather than focusing on short-term setbacks. Failure will happen more often than success. Companies that admit to failure are the most successful and grow over the long term. – Larry Osentski, Ingenium Scientific, Inc.

4. Stay true to what you do best

Big tech companies understand their identities and are eager to defend their near-monopoly positions. Meta has refocused on social media to maintain its position on TikTok. Google sees his ChatGPT as an existential threat. Amazon takes efficiency seriously. Of course, it helps that these companies not only have distinct identities, but have core businesses that generate enormous wealth, but the lesson for all of us is to do what we do best. to remain true to – Satien Sangani, Alation

5. Develop the product in stages and iterate over time

One of the lessons to be learned from big tech companies is the importance of developing products incrementally and improving them over time. Companies need to ensure that projects are designed and developed in phases to ensure they cross the finish line. The Big Bang approach fails because it is impossible to predict all permutations and combinations. Learning involves facing practical problems, but success cannot be designed or defined theoretically. – Nagaraj Sastry, Trianz Digital Consulting Inc.

6. Act fast, fail fast, learn fast

Big tech companies are usually associated with innovation, but their reputations aren’t always accurate. Big tech companies often fail to redesign and become more agile. Today, the industry values ​​acting fast, failing fast, and learning fast, rather than being big or having lots of cash. There must be a chief agility officer to keep the company competitive. Avoid excessive bureaucracy, processes and useless metrics. – Martin Bouza, Arion Corder

7. Do a thorough postmortem after failure

No wonder observers are fascinated by the failures of big tech companies. But media circulation tends to obscure interesting decisions about these failures. Big tech companies, in particular, are obsessed with post-mortem investigations of IT failures, investing heavily in AI (operations) for analysis and recurrence prevention. It may not be as well known as ChatGPT, but the impact is probably just as significant. – Phil Tee, Moogsoft

8. Understand the Importance of Unity

Enterprises need integration, not separation. Lack of unity creates friction, which in turn impacts the collaboration and transparency needed to create a successful go-to-market plan and a winning culture. There is a clear difference between a consolidated company and a disjointed company, and that difference is reflected in growth numbers, revenues and even headcount reductions. – Mike Carpenter, XFactor.io

9. Don’t believe your own hype

Cutting edge is inherently ahead of its time. Technology is often far more than most people can actually understand. Businesses should not believe that just because technology is so advanced, it can solve any problem. Stay grounded, humble, and understand that not everyone can understand the technology you believe to be truismally superior. – Guy Courtin, Tecsys Inc.

10. Focus on simple solutions to real problems

Big technology companies have helped people and brought convenience to people’s lives. Whether it’s news, headlines, flashy new products or prototypes, the main reason big tech companies succeed is because they help people solve real problems and make many everyday tasks easier. . One obvious lesson is to focus on solving the real problem and keep it simple. – Supreeth Rao, Theom, Inc.

11. Know your strengths, but also your limitations

Big tech companies thrive because they know their strengths and understand their limitations (and know how to overcome them). In a fast-paced technology world where agility is critical, tech giants are like big ships that are difficult to navigate. Big tech companies partner with startups to co-develop, co-brand and co-sell products, and acquire startups when necessary. This allows you to stay ahead of technology trends. – Vishwas Manral, Cloud Security Alliance

12. Promote ethical behavior and values

One of the less obvious lessons every company can learn from big tech companies is the importance of having a strong culture that promotes ethical behavior and values. While some tech giants have faced criticism for their business practices, others believe prioritizing ethics and values ​​will lead to long-term success and positive outcomes for both the company and its stakeholders. indicates that it can lead to – Sherry Brunswick, Space Foundation

13. Promote cross-functional collaboration

Large technology companies often manage large projects across multiple workstreams, which require cross-functional collaboration. Encouraging different teams and departments to work together can foster innovation and highlight diverse perspectives. Ultimately, cross-functional collaboration enables employees to reach their full potential while fostering a culture of collaboration and growth. – Gergo Vari, Lensa, Inc.

14. Listen to customer feedback

An important lesson that all companies can learn from big tech companies is the importance of listening to customer feedback. Big tech companies have large user bases that provide valuable insight into their users’ needs and preferences. By incorporating user feedback into product development, we can create more successful products that better meet the needs of our users. – Mark Fisher, Dogtown Media LLC

15. Prudent human resource management

A less obvious lesson from big tech companies is to beware of talent management mistakes. Tech professionals are becoming more independent, self-organizing and adaptive. Massive layoffs can therefore have an even greater negative impact on businesses than on employees. The recent massive layoffs at a big tech company may indicate that redundancy has been a long-standing problem for the company. – Nihinlola Adeyemi, ErrandPay Limited

16. Focus on making small changes that have a big impact

Product leaders often get stuck building incredibly complex tools and features. But big tech companies that have the resources, time, and marketing to build what they want are often very good at making small changes that have big impact. Fun additions and tweaks to his UX are something we admire when big tech companies roll it out, and it’s relatively easy to build. – Lewis Wynn Jones, ThinkData Works

17. Understand the Impact of Social Initiatives on Branding

Big tech companies constantly appear in the media not only for their innovative products, but also for their social initiatives. Charity events, educational opportunities, internships, and hackathons all contribute to a company’s branding as much as the product itself. – Yuri Berdnikov, Perpetio

18. Proactively address potential ethical issues

One of the less obvious lessons every company can learn from big tech companies is the importance of proactively addressing potential ethical issues. It is important to consider how your products and services impact society and take steps to mitigate those impacts. Companies should also be transparent about their practices and communicate openly with stakeholders. – Heather Wilde, Difference Consulting

19. Know when to control media coverage and when to ignore it

Most headlines in the tech industry are clickbait. Take a look at SpaceX’s recent rocket launches. Headlines spread the theory that the launch was a failure. Internally, however, the launch is considered a success, as it produced valuable data that could be useful for future missions. Headlines alone don’t tell you how a company operates, but they can influence investors. So control the narrative where it matters and ignore the noise where it doesn’t. – Nicholas Domnish, EES Health

20. Invest in UX research, design and improvement

One of the less obvious lessons every business can learn from big tech companies is the importance of implementing an intuitive UX across all products and services. The success of leading technology companies is due to their dedication to producing user-friendly products that consider users’ priorities and requirements. By investing in UX research, design, and continuous improvement, businesses can increase customer satisfaction, loyalty, and market segmentation. – Margarita Simonova, ILoveMyQA

