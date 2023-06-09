Diablo 4s Helltide Mystery Chest map with 6-8 Divine Legends at once





mystery chest

Morimori

Helltide is already one of my favorite endgame activities in Diablo 4. Every hour the map burns and the player battles over-leveled enemies to earn Cinder, a temporary currency used to open numerous chests on the map. 75 for armor, 125 for weapons, and so on. These likely drop Divine Legends, but it turns out there’s actually a way to make Helltide an almost crazy reward. It’s a mystery chest.

I didn’t know these existed until yesterday, but the way they work is that you need to collect 175 cinders and then find a treasure chest that is not marked on the map at all. While that would be nearly impossible on its own, Diablo and his community of millions have discovered numerous locations around various Helltide spawn areas where Mystery Chests reside.

The map below marks the stars where known Mystery Chests spawn. I believe more will be discovered in time. You can’t blow it up, so you’ll have to look at this larger version here and zoom in on where the Helltide is instead of what I’m posting below. This was originally posted by u/cloudeightk and is the version I’m linking to.

Well, it’s hard to see.click the big one

Blizzard

The end result is between 5 and 8 Divine Legendary Mountains, arguably the most I’ve seen from a single source, at least for World Tier 3. Even World Bosses are lucky enough to get one or two. These are so rewarding that I wonder if they will continue to be profitable or if Blizzard will eventually nerf their content, but for now these are incredible gear ridiculous only a source of information.

The downside is that you can’t focus on the exact piece you’re looking for. You can also use a regular Helltide chest if you prefer. However, Mystery Chests are generally more attractive to cinders. If you start Helltide with an hour left, you should probably be able to complete 2-3 Mystery Chests by the end. I don’t know where else you can get 10-20+ Divine Legends in an hour? Yes, it probably feels nerfed, so enjoy it while it lasts.

I will keep an eye on other prestigious farms, but I haven’t seen this one to compare either. World Bosses are good, but only appear every 6 hours. Legion events aren’t all that rewarding. Nightmare dungeons have some solid stuff, but I mostly run them for Glyph XP. The tree can give him 1-2 legends per turn-in, which is also the same.

