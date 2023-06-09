Google’s union opposes push to return to office





The company first asked employees to come to work three days a week in April last year, but announced Wednesday that it will require employees who work from home more than necessary to do so as part of employee performance reviews.

But Googlers aren’t happy with this. And now it’s being pushed back by unions representing those who work at Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

The real problem is the fact that we don’t have a meaningful agency on working conditions, Chris Schmidt, a software engineer at Google and head of the Alphabet Labor Union’s record committee, posted on Twitter on Thursday. said in a statement. Overnight, employee professionalism was disregarded in favor of vague time and attendance practices tied to performance reviews.

Yesterday at 7:45pm EST, Google announced it would begin enforcing its RTO policy.

Employees have to return to the office three times a week, and attendance affects performance reviews and promotions. It’s not clear how this works.

Our statement pic.twitter.com/r1ForRrGZNL

Alphabet Workers Union (AWU-CWA) (@AlphabetWorkers) June 8, 2023

Some of Google’s offices still don’t have enough desk or conference room space to accommodate everyone, the union claims. He also argued that because corporate teams are spread across multiple locations, there may not be people available to collaborate at physical office locations.

Mr. Schmidt wrote that one-size-fits-all policies cannot deal with this situation.

Google and the Alphabet Workers Union did not immediately respond to Fortunes’ request for comment.

Enhanced monitoring

The withdrawal comes after the Mountain View, Calif.-based company emailed employees telling them it will monitor office attendance more closely and will only allow full-time telecommuting in exceptional cases. It happened just a few hours later. The rationale behind the change is to help people work together and build connections in the workplace, Google said in an internal email seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Google spokesperson Ryan Lamont told Fortune in a statement on Wednesday that Google wants its employees to be able to connect and collaborate in person, which is why it’s limiting remote work to exceptional circumstances only. Google first introduced remote work about three years ago and switched to hybrid mode last year.

Google is the latest company to tighten its work-from-home policies, following similar moves by companies like Disney, Starbucks and News Corporation.

Employees at other tech companies are protesting the slow shift in remote work policies, even though they’ve come to prefer the flexibility of hybrid work. In February, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy brought employees back to the office at least three days a week starting in May. He told employees at the time that it was easier to learn, model, practice and reinforce our culture when we were in the office together most of the time and surrounded by colleagues. But last week, an Amazon employee walked out of an office building to protest changes to the company’s remote work policy.

Other CEOs have also argued that in-person work is an issue of fairness. In May, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk criticized remote workers for being morally wrong to work from home when service industry and factory workers had to show up.

In an interview, Mr. Musk said people should get off the bullshit moral high ground of working from home. They are asking others not to work from home while they are working from home.

We also need to discuss office work and productivity. Data shows a steady decline in productivity over the past year. This may be partly due to remote work, but it may also be due to high worker turnover due to mass layoffs. As New York University marketing professor Scott Galloway argues, by avoiding the office, employees can lose tangible benefits like career success and connections.

Employees who prefer to work from home are not convinced by these arguments. The workers signed a petition and said they would consider quitting their jobs if they were forced to work any longer.

But experts say part of the growing pains around remote and hybrid work may simply be a matter of poorly implemented structures.

Caitlin Duffy, director of research at Gartner HR, told Fortune in May that while we know there’s a prejudice against thinking collaboration must be face-to-face, not all collaborations are. said. As such, many of these concerns tend to be based on sometimes outdated assumptions about how work gets done, and instead of completely reverting to the original environment, new processes and norms suited to hybrid and remote environments are being developed. I think you may need to create one. one of the scene.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/06/09/google-alphabet-union-remote-work-crackdown-hybrid-wfh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos