Google plans to include ‘going to work’ in performance reviews





With the coronavirus pandemic nearly over, tech giant Google has tightened up on employee attendance. Bloomberg reports that Google has told employees that going to work will now be part of a “performance evaluation.”

According to the report, they viewed emails Google sent to staff mentioning tougher internal policies.

In a memo, Google’s chief human resources officer Fiona Cicconi told employees that employees who want to work full-time remotely will be considered “only on an exceptional basis.” Google has backed out of a pandemic policy that previously allowed thousands of staff to move away from the company’s offices.

In April 2022, Google announced to its employees that they would be expected to return to the office at least three days a week. Now, however, Google has developed a new policy that makes office attendance an important factor in evaluating company performance.

The email said that managers would send reminders to staff who were “constantly absent from the office.”

In February, Google Cloud staff started sharing desks and were told to come in every other day.

Alphabet cut more than 6% of its workforce, or about 12,000 jobs, in January, making it the biggest job cut in the company’s history. The company has also worked to reduce its real estate square footage after announcing plans to spend $7 billion on new offices and data centers in 2021. In its first-quarter earnings call in April, Alphabet said it spent $564 million on cutting office space.

Tech companies are bringing employees back to the office after the pandemic. Mehta told employees last week that he will be in the office three days a week.

Additionally, JPMorgan Chase has abandoned its hybrid attendance policy. In February, e-commerce giant Amazon also told employees to spend at least three days a week in the office. Apple also asked employees to come to the office three times a week. Meanwhile, Disney asked staff to return to the office four days a week.

The Alphabet union says it has more than 1,400 members. Google employed more than 190,000 people, including contract workers, at the end of the year.

Updated on June 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM IST

