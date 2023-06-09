Google Photos now lets you tag people even if they’re not facing the camera: report





It looks like Google has added more features to its already excellent photo recognition capabilities. This feature is used when tagging people in the photos you take, and Google’s Photos app is usually a good choice for doing the same. A new trick introduced by Google Photos (on the server side) is to recognize people even if they are not facing the camera when the image is taken. It looks very effective, but there are pitfalls. At the same time, Google began adding new cinematic photo effects to photos that were previously an automatic feature.

This feature was discovered by Android Authority Rita El Khoury when she started getting suggestions for her husband’s photos in her Photos app. Her findings suggest that Google Photos managed to figure out it was her husband based on the back of his head. This applies not only to newly uploaded photos, but also to photos taken years ago and stored in the user’s girlfriend’s Google Photos backup.

Photos does not allow you to manually tag people whose face is not facing the camera. As such, I often had to manually move the person to my vacations and travels folder to find it easily. Cooley suggests that Google Photos may actually create models of people’s faces from various photos and videos in a particular library.

Alternatively, Google can use location data and scenes to put them together and use its machine learning skills to verify that the person in the photo is the same person facing the camera in another photo. It is also possible that

Regardless of how it can be done. It sure is impressive! Users now see old photos tagged correctly even though they don’t show people’s faces. Also, if the Photos are unknown, just prompt the user to manually tag the person. This is also useful as it was not possible to tag such images before.

Another new photo feature discovered by Android Police is the ability to add fake movie effects to regular photos. The cinematic effect of slowly zooming in on a photo has been available in Google’s Photos app for a while, but users are only sent suggestions and recommendations based on photos that the app itself automatically curates. was.

According to sources, the new cinematic photo effects will be rolled out as a server-side update and will be visible to users in the Photos app. Cinematic photo effects are[ユーティリティ]of[ライブラリ]tab’s[新規作成]section.

