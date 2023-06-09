Google Photos has an incredibly impressive new trick for tagging people





Google Photos offers a great way to organize your library thanks to its super-handy face tagging feature. It’s already very powerful, allowing people to recognize faces since they were babies, but now Google has improved the feature to recognize who a person is even if their face isn’t in the photo. It is possible to grasp the

The Android Authority reports that the app’s face-tagging feature is starting to identify someone using only the back of the head. Former Android Police editor Rita El Cooley took a few photos of her husband’s face out of sight, but she added her image to her image from Google Photos. I was shocked when I was prompted to tag my husband.

El Khoury speculates that the app creates a model of her husband’s head based on a previous photo or video showing her hair. She also says that her Google Photos may simply be associating with other images of her husband’s full body taken in the same time frame.

Google Photos tags the back of someone’s head (Source: Android Authority)

However, there is a caveat. Face tagging does not automatically mark the person. Instead, it just shows faces that you can add to cards that appear when you swipe up on the image. Tap this to check if the person is really the same person the app suggested.

Despite its convenience, the feature appears to have only worked for 80-85% of the photos Elle Cooley took of her husband. Considering how complicated it is to recognize people without looking at their faces, this is pretty solid accuracy.

In my Google Photos library, I’ve noticed this works for some of my friends’ back-facing photos as well. The results were a little more mixed, but in some photos the person was properly tagged even though the face wasn’t on camera.

It’s unclear if this is a new feature for Google Photos, but one thing is for sure: Google is always looking to make the Gallery app smarter. The upcoming Magic Editor feature will be a huge extension of the Magic Eraser feature seen on Pixel phones, and the app just added the ability to manually create cinematic photos with just a few taps. .

