Google Password Manager Gets New Features for Desktop and Mobile





Known for its ability to generate and autofill your own passwords, Google Password Manager today introduces five new features designed to enhance security, provide convenience and ensure ease of use . Features vary by platform, with some new features for desktop and some new features for iOS.

Google Password Manager has a dedicated home within Chrome on desktop platforms, giving users a central place to see all their stored online credentials and manage their password preferences.Users can click on the Chrome menu[パスワード マネージャー]or when Chrome asks to autofill saved passwords.[パスワードの管理]You can easily access this feature by selecting Additionally, you can now create a desktop shortcut for Google Password Manager for even quicker access.

For users who have multiple logins to a single website, or who need to remember the associated PIN number, you can now add notes to saved credentials in Google Password Manager. This feature easily consolidates all your important login details in one place. When you log into a website on your computer, simply click the lock icon to easily see the notes associated with each account.

Easier migration to Google Password Manager as users can directly import passwords from other password managers. Users can easily experience the benefits of Google Password Manager by exporting passwords from their current manager as a .csv file and importing them into her Chrome on her computer.

Google Password Manager, which has so far been exclusive to mobile platforms, will bring biometrics to desktop devices in the near future. With this feature enabled, before Chrome auto-fills passwords, users can rely on a security layer, such as fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, or other supported authentication methods provided by their computer’s operating system. can be added.

iOS Password Checkup is set to receive updates that do more than just flag compromised passwords. It now also identifies weak and reused passwords to provide comprehensive password security. Stay tuned for future updates as we add even more protection to your account.

Signing in to websites and accessing passwords via Google Password Manager on iOS devices is now more streamlined. Chrome presents a larger, more user-friendly autofill prompt when users visit the login page. Plus, when you see Chrome’s saved credentials, multiple accounts associated with a single website can be easily grouped together for easier management.

Introduced by Google Password Manager, these new features put users in control of their passwords, improving security and convenience across desktop and mobile platforms. With dedicated space on the desktop, additional authentication methods, the ability to store account-related notes, easy migration from other password managers, and improved password checking on iOS, Google continues to make user safety its number one priority. I’m here.

Image credit: [email protected] /depositphotos

