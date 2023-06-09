Miami Tech Shines at Madrid South Summit Conference





Local Delegations Attending European Technology Convention Highlights Similarities and Opportunities Between Our Tech Ecosystems

Riley Kaminal

Miami was the center of attention at this year’s South Summit. The South Summit is a technology conference held in Madrid for over ten years and attracting more than 20,000 attendees from around the world.

Various entrepreneurs, investors and community builders from Miami have crossed the Atlantic to build bridges with their sister cities in Spain. Refresh Miami was on-site in Madrid throughout his three days of the conference (amused by Jamun along the way) to connect the dots between his two burgeoning innovation ecosystems.

Similar to local initiatives such as Opportunity Miami, the focus of the event was to paint a picture of what the future of the 2030 innovation landscape will look like in concrete terms. Climate change technology, an area where Miami excels, was the biggest focus of the event. The event puts more emphasis on sports tech, fintech, social impact, and different types of his B2B products. The founders shared the stage with investors while showcasing their products in a lively expo hall filled with entrepreneurs and business executives.

Prospects for Madrid-Miami cooperation

At the South Summit, conference founder Mara Benjumere moderated and organized a plenary talk on the connections between the technology ecosystems of Madrid and Miami.

We’ve all always wanted to go to Miami, Benjumere admitted. But things changed a lot when the mayor of Miami wrote a tweet welcoming entrepreneurs to Miami.

“It was a really great moment,” she added.

Argentinian entrepreneur Alec Oxenford, who has deep roots in both Miami and Madrid, outlined many similarities between the two cities’ innovation ecosystems.

Both cities thrived as remote work became the norm in the tech industry. Both cities have several startup unicorn companies. Both locations have vibrant cultural scenes. Blessed with good weather, many tourists flock there and often end up moving there. Local airports are excellent regional hubs. In his opinion, New York and Latin America are very accessible from Miami, and all European hubs can be easily visited from Madrid, so this is especially advantageous.

Oxenford also pointed out some differences. That means that broader Europe is home to only three of the world’s top 50 startups. There’s a lot of inflexibility, especially when it comes to employee management, he said.

Oxenford argued that taking a startup from 0 to 1 is imperative and Europe is doing it. But now the whole continent needs to figure out how to grow the company from 1 to 100.

Argentinian serial founder and investor Martin Varsavsky, who spent years in Miami, echoes many of Oxenford’s points, with both locations unexpectedly rising to stardom. claimed to have.

Valsavsky added that the Madrid and Miami governments have taken a more relaxed stance on coronavirus restrictions compared to their counterparts in the country. This led to an influx of freedom-seeking citizens from elsewhere.

When Mr. Valsavsky landed in Madrid in the 1990s, he said, there were very few entrepreneurs. However, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, things changed dramatically, with many unemployed Spaniards starting their own businesses. He said the crisis was the best thing that happened to our tech ecosystem.

Moishe Mana, a Miami-based real estate investor and leader of ecosystem-building firm Manna Tech, compared Miami’s tech scene before and after the pandemic. In a meeting with Alibaba executives, he said it used to be like pushing a stone, recalling when he was asked to point to Miami on a map.

Mana expressed excitement about Miami’s potential to become a hub between North and South America and create prosperity throughout the region, saying it could save the lives of many who really need it.

He also wants to offer foreign founders from Europe and Israel access to the US market through Mana Tech. Mana said my dream of Madrid and Miami working together is perfect.

Miami Tech Life is Coming to the Spanish Capital

A veritable delegation of key players in the Miami tech ecosystem was in Madrid, and it was hard to walk around the event without seeing people we met at eMerge Americas, Miami Tech happy hour, and more.

Demian Bermio, co-founder of mental health startup Nue Life and #MiamiTech OG, who has been building bridges between Miami and Madrid for the past 20 years, has privately led the way. In addition to being a regular at every social event (expressing the true essence of Miami through an ever-changing array of vibrant hats), Bermio was featured on a panel discussing mental health in the context of startups.

Bermio argues that the traditional mental health paradigm is broken. He argued that mental health should be viewed more in the context of general health, and a more holistic approach is needed. The Nue Lifes platform offers ketamine treatment along with interactive companion apps and virtual aftercare programs to help patients suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more.

The Manatech team went all out. Ventures head Etienne Guillard, who lived in Madrid for 18 years before moving to Miami, discussed how to hack the first funding round in a stand-alone conversation. Charlie Esnall, Managing Director of Manna Techs, was also in attendance to spread the word about the opportunities that exist in Miami’s tech ecosystem.

Also known as Boopos Juan Ignacio Garcia Braschi, Nowports co-founder Alfonso De los Rios, Web3 Equity founder Michelle Abbs, top startup lawyer Pedro Menocal, and former LAB Miami CEO Ricardo Mesquita. We also saw technology leaders.

Investors didn’t miss an opportunity to make connections either. Both IDC Ventures and TheVentureCity have significant presence in both Madrid and Miami, and were active participants in meetings with founders and investors at South Summit, building a bridge between the two ecosystems. .

Just as Miami is the landing point for Latin American entrepreneurs to enter the US market, Madrid is also a bridge between Latin America and the EU, IDC Ventures managing director Bobby Aitkenhead told Refresh Miami. .

Coming soon: Visit Refresh Miami to learn more about the connection between Miami and Madrid.

Read more at Refresh Miami:

I’m a Miami-based technology researcher and writer with a passion for sharing stories about the South Florida tech ecosystem. I especially enjoy learning about GovTech startups, cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence, and innovators who are using technology to change society for the better. Pitches are always welcome via Twitter @rileywk or www.RileyKminer.com.

Latest posts by Riley Kaminer (see all)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://refreshmiami.com/miamitech-shines-at-madrids-south-summit-conference/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos