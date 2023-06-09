Specs and Software May Help Break VR’s Curse





apple vision pro

Source: Apple

Apple’s new Vision Pro headset is reviving interest in head-worn computers that immerse users in virtual worlds.

Engineers have dreamed of virtual reality since 1968, when a University of Utah professor built the first 3D VR headset. Since then, the most powerful consumer electronics companies such as Nintendo, Microsoft, Meta, Google and Sony have released headsets. . None hit.

Now Apple is at the table, and virtual reality experts and developers say it has a chance to succeed where others haven’t.

“If you ask me what’s really special about this announcement, in a nutshell, it’s Apple. The biggest tech company in the world and also the most responsible company,” said co-founder of Superventures and CEO of Augmented World Expo. said Oli Inver, who serves as industry conference. “They always put everything behind every product they put out, and that’s exactly the message they’re sending not just to the XR industry, but to everyone else out there.”

Apple’s reputation and track record leave no doubt when it comes to truly new technology, and many consumers already own and love Apple products.

With the iPhone, Apple transformed the smartphone industry by commercializing the success of its multi-touch display and showing the world a new way to interact with the phone. We may be able to replicate that in the VR industry using Vision Pro’s gesture and voice-based user interface. Unlike other headsets, no controller is required.

“Part of the Apple effect is that they’ve built this brand value. They’ve done it over and over across multiple categories: watches, music players, and of course smartphones,” Tipatat Chenavasingh said. said Mr. General Partner of Venture Reality Fund. “What I find really interesting about this is that they clearly articulate their vision for the future, which is the next iPhone, the next big platform.”

Apple Vision Pro is significantly more powerful than nearly every competitor on the market. It’s equipped with two high-definition screens, batteries for cameras and sensors, and a custom processor that reduces lag and lag. Simply put, it does more than any other headset.

The increased horsepower of Apple’s goggles has also made possible the relatively new concept of “XR,” “mixed reality,” or “pass-through,” or what Apple sometimes calls “spatial computing.”

The cameras on the outside of the Vision Pro can display the real world in near real-time inside the headset, making the technology less isolated and solving one of the long-standing problems with virtual reality. They are in virtual reality.

But Apple must also change public perceptions of virtual reality. It may still be years before the average consumer wears a headset on a daily basis.

huge specs

The new Apple Vision Pro headset will be on display at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023 in Cupertino, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

One of the notable things about Apple’s Vision Pro is that it packs a lot of power and expensive components. Early Apple products in the past didn’t focus on processor speed, display resolution, or specs.

Vision Pro makes it happen. Here’s a short, incomplete list of components known so far:

Two micro OLED displays about 1 inch in diameter. Each with a resolution equal to or greater than his 4K TV. The same Apple M2 processor as the laptop and a specialized R1 processor for cameras and other visuals.6 eye-tracking microphones 12 cameras and 5 sensors Monitor hand gestures

All these specs together mean that the Apple Vision Pro will run at higher fidelity than products currently on the market, such as Meta’s $299 Quest 2, which uses a mobile processor and has a lower screen resolution. To do.

It also costs much more. It costs at least $3,499, but could go higher if the user opts for custom his lenses and other potential upgrades like storage.

Powerful specifications allow Vision Pro to display the outside world in real-time through a video feed inside the headset, making it the first device to run both high-quality VR and AR that takes users into the virtual world. Become. Integrate virtual objects into the real world.

“Apple seems to be all in on the idea of ​​letting you see the outside, but the camera and passthrough, very, very, very low latency, very, very, very powerful We can use computing to look outside, and we’ve applied a treatment to this problem,” said Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart, who demoed the headset at the Apple campus earlier this week. says Mr.

This compares to competing devices such as Magic Leap and Microsoft Hololens, which require less processing power but use transparent displays with poorer image quality.

This level of visual quality means demos can be better and developers don’t have to limit themselves based on hardware. There is room for new experiences that require a lot of processing power.

It also establishes the foundation for future virtual reality experiences. Once people try his Apple headset with thousands of dollars of computing gear, it becomes even harder to use a cheaper headset without seeing the trade-offs.

“Apple believes that this is the experience they need to provide and the price point where it will cost to enable VR, AR, or what they call ‘spatial computing’. Apple speaks unapologetically,” Greengart said. “Any other manufacturer with a product in that price range would simply be dismissed as niche. You can expect a better experience and better prices.” Hopefully, hopefully. “

new interface

apple vision pro

Source: Apple

Like the iPhone, the Apple Vision Pro introduces a new kind of user interface.

The iPhone replaced styluses and mechanical keyboards with multi-touch screens, enabling web browsing and full-color maps on pocket devices.

“User experience is always the most important aspect. The most important part of the iPhone was not the miniaturization, the quality of the display, or the multi-touch, but making its UX feel comfortable and magical,” Chenavashin said. Told.

Apple Vision Pro replaces your controller with simple gestures. The user’s eyes become the cursor, and buttons are selected with a simple tap of the thumb and index finger.

“Other headsets have actually implemented eye-plus-pinch as their primary interaction method,” said Jamin Hu, technology director at DoublePoint, a private company that develops software that enables gesture-based interaction. I haven’t,” he said. “Apple is the first company we’ve seen to focus on building an entire operating system that supports eye tracking.”

apple vision pro

Source: Apple

Eye tracking often uses small sensors to see where the user’s gaze is. It works well, according to those who controlled the hands-on demo earlier this week. CNBC’s Steve Kovac wrote, “The Meta headset has a similar feature, but if it works, it doesn’t work as well as the Apple Vision.”

A controller-free, gesture-based interface has long been a goal of the VR industry.

“I think it’s pretty well known in the industry that Eye Plus Pinch is magic. It’s even faster than a computer mouse, and it’s easy to learn,” Hu said.

Apple cited its track record with new computer interfaces as one reason to believe in the Vision Pro’s potential.

“Just as the Mac gave us personal computing and the iPhone gave us mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro gives us spatial computing,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the launch. will bring about,” he said.

Apple’s ecosystem

Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to the new Apple Vision Pro headset.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The VR industry has waited years for Apple to officially enter. Developers and experts believed that Apple could set a standard by launching its own headset. The company that invented the iPhone may now invent the next major mainstream computing product.

“There’s a factor that Apple will never get into the industry until it really understands that this is going to be something special,” said Sean Mann, CEO of RP1, a technology company focused on enabling immersive online experiences. There is,” he said.

Apple may have the strongest pipeline of apps that can take advantage of the unique aspects of virtual reality headsets. Already home to millions of software developers, Vision Pro will support iPhone and iPad apps at launch. No other headset has such a feature.

“Apple has the unique ability to drive developer interest in new platforms,” ​​said Greengart. “For Apple Vision Pro, the App Store will be there from day one.”

Additionally, Apple has a product ecosystem that integrates with iPhones, Apple Watches, and even Macs. The headset doubles as a giant Mac monitor for work.

Apple also has retail stores suitable for people interested in virtual reality technology to experience virtual reality for the first time. Apple headsets require significant configuration, including head scans and custom lenses for eyeglass wearers, but a good company to provide demos that give you the best chance to pull off the wow If there is, it is Apple.

“Nobody else in the industry has what Apple has. Apple has phones, they have watches, they have desktops, and now they have headsets and they are all interconnected,” Mann said. “Now, anything captured on a mobile phone can be easily viewed in the new Vision Pro. That ecosystem doesn’t exist in any of his other VR makers.”

Get developers excited about untapped markets

This industry is still in its early stages. According to data from research firm Forrester, he 79% of online adults are not currently using a VR headset.

“This, you know, can be read as ‘Well, most people won’t be using this device’ or ‘Hey, an opportunity to break into an untapped market with something that takes advantage of this. You can read that there’s a way to help everyday users,” said Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester.

But while Apple sells tens of millions of iPhones per quarter, the product is expected to sell hundreds of thousands annually, according to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Volumes are expected to be low volume products.

But many in the VR industry think that’s fine for this type of product that’s not yet mainstream due to price, bulky battery packs, and novelty.

Alternatively, you can think of Apple Vision Pro as a developer kit of sorts. Sure, some Apple fans and enthusiasts will buy it, and everyone would love to try it, but what it’s really doing is making sure that software developers don’t make it a must-have for the platform. is to trigger a gold rush to create apps for

Ultimately, like other computers, Apple’s Vision could come down in price, making the updated model slimmer and lighter, making it a must-have, much like a smartphone.

“I’ve spoken to a number of developers who are already in the XR space, and they all said they would be interested in getting this headset and actually holding it in their hands. Everyone.” said Anshel Sag. , an analyst at Moor Insights.

Uber and Instagram were born when the iPhone introduced multi-touch, advanced phone cameras, and mobile internet. Today, with the potential for market expansion, it costs $3,500 to start messing with software that could become an everyday experience for ordinary people.

“If you could get an iPhone two or three years before it came out and understand the hardware, wouldn’t you? How much would you pay for it? This is the future today,” Chenavashin said. “If I were a developer, $3,500 would be a small amount to pay for it.”

