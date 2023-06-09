Take a look at the two new Google News Android widgets first





A week ago we talked about some of the new features Google is adding to the Android platform. Among these features are Android users using it to track stocks on their home screen, receive recommendations for TV shows and movies to stream on Google TV, and get the latest news from the Google News app. It includes a new widget that allows you to In fact, two of his Google News Widgets are coming to replace the current Solitaire Google News Widget. Two new Google News widgets are available in version 5.82 of the app. Considering that version 5.81 is still the build of the app being pushed from the Play Store, getting the new widgets is the game of the moment. Google News Telegram Channel editor Nail Sadykov tweeted some images showing the two new widgets in action. One he is a 2×2 sized quick view his widget that provides limited information about one story.

New Google News Widget Coming Soon to Android Phones Near You

The second widget is 4×3 and is called List View. You’ll see his two headlines and a small image for each article. This compares to his current 4×2 widget, which displays limited information and a small image for one story. So when you receive Google News version 5.82 for your Android phone, forget about the latter widget and choose one small or large one to put on your home screen.

To check the version of Google News installed on your Android phone, go to[設定]>[アプリ]>[すべての xxx アプリを表示], and scroll down until you see Google News. Tapping it takes you to the information page of the Google News app. Scroll to the bottom of the page to see the version number of the app you have installed. Unfortunately, the version of Google News running on my his Pixel 6 Pro is 5.80.

