PhotoRoom, Google Cloud Partners Democratize Generative AI Photo Editing

PhotoRoom, an AI-powered photo editing app, has partnered with Google Cloud to take advantage of the power of Google Cloud A3 instances powered by Nvidia GPUs and their expertise in scaling AI models at scale. The partnership aims to bring high-quality images to a wider range of businesses through generative AI, and PhotoRoom expects Google Cloud support to significantly speed up content delivery.

PhotoRoom claims that the platform’s newly added generative AI capabilities reduce the time required to produce photo content, reducing it to less than an hour while ensuring optimal accuracy and quality.

The company says small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs will greatly benefit from increased platform speed and scalability, reducing the time and cost of creating and editing commercial photos.

PhotoRoom co-founder and CEO Matthieu Rouif tells VentureBeat that by leveraging generative AI, small businesses can benefit from the ability to generate high-quality product photos quickly and affordably. He said he aims to bring Our AI model allows the user to create an entire scene around the product based on a single smartphone photo of her. This process reduces the need for studio shoots that can cost thousands of dollars for small businesses.

The partnership builds on PhotoRooms’ recently released instant backgrounds and instant shadows features that use AI to enhance product photography. With these advances, the company believes it can democratize the use of generative AI and bring cutting-edge technology to small businesses.

Speed ​​up photo editing with generative AI

PhotoRooms Rouif said the company has incorporated a trained diffusion AI model into its platform to generate images specifically for e-commerce and product photography. Google’s consolidation of computing power and memory capacity has enabled applications to create images faster, more accurately, and more scalable.

For small businesses, time is money and PhotoRoom is 10x faster than other production solutions. AI images are generated in one second for him, compared to an average of 15 seconds for Midjourney and DALL-E, Rouif told his VentureBeat. The efficient scaling provided by Google Cloud infrastructure allows us to handle the growing number of images worldwide without compromising service quality or performance.

What’s more, PhotoRoom claims its background removal feature is 30% more accurate than top photo editing tools.

With the background removed, small businesses and entrepreneurs need a realistic background to showcase their products. PhotoRooms generated AI technology solves this problem by building instant backgrounds and shadows that help create content and lifestyle photography, Ruif added.

The company said it now processes 2 billion images a year. Working with Google to expand his GPU infrastructure will enable the company to rapidly enhance and expand its generative AI product offering.

Ruif said the partnership will help provide a stable and reliable solution for the growing adoption of generative AI in the e-commerce industry. Google Cloud’s long-term focus on his AI and infrastructure investments and open ecosystem aligns well with his PhotoRooms vision of making high-quality product photography available to everyone. I’m here.

