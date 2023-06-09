Adobe and Google – Creative Image Generation for Bard AI





Adobe announced a partnership with Google to bring two popular products, Firefly and Express, to Bard, Google’s conversational AI service. That’s why Adobe and Google are enabling users to communicate their creative visions to Bard in their own words, and this collaboration helps ensure a seamless experience for users. Bard then uses his Firefly to create visuals that allow users to instantly see what they think within the platform.

But wait, that’s not all. Adobe’s partnership with Google will also integrate Adobe Express with Bard, allowing users to improve and customize his Firefly-created photos. Users can further customize their photos with a wealth of themes and elements to create engaging social media posts, eye-catching posters, dynamic flyers, and more.

Adobe expects Firefly to become Bard’s primary generative AI partner, reinforcing its position as the go-to option for customers looking to unleash their creativity through AI-powered image production. This collaboration offers a world of possibilities for those looking for easy and adaptable tools to successfully express their artistic ideas.

Latest updates for Adobe Express

Adobe took the stage at Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 to introduce the highly anticipated Adobe Express Beta. This all-in-one tool aims to revolutionize content creation by simplifying and improving the process of designing and sharing various media types such as social media posts, videos, photos, PDFs, flyers, logos, etc. increase.

Adobe Firefly and Google Bard

One of the most notable features of the new Express is its connectivity with Adobe Firefly, an innovative library of generative AI models. This connection will enable users such as creative professionals, students and large enterprises to reach new levels of content creation. Express combines Adobe’s acclaimed photo, design, video, document, and generative AI capabilities into one editor for activities like generating engaging social videos, editing photos, upgrading PDFs, and more. can run faster.

The seamless integration of PDF functionality in the current version of Express is very interesting. It allows users to easily import, modify and enhance PDFs and turn them into beautiful looking documents. Seamless connectivity with Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Manager further extend the functionality of the editor. This connectivity ensures application synchronization, enables real-time collaboration, and enables the distribution of in-brand content at scale.

Adobe continues to pioneer the frontiers of content creation with the beta release of Adobe Express, which provides users with a complete toolset and streamlined workflow. This cutting-edge technology is designed to empower both creatives and organizations by making the process of creating and sharing aesthetically pleasing materials faster, easier and more efficient.

The seamless integration of Adobe Firefly, which brings powerful generative AI capabilities directly into your app’s processes, is a major improvement over Adobe Express. This revolutionary new feature makes it easy for users of all skill levels to create interesting visuals and text effects simply by giving language suggestions. AI support enables creators to unlock a new world of creative possibilities, making content development more accessible and easier than ever before.

Stay tuned for all the latest from Google and Adobe Express.

For more information on Adobe Express updates, see AI in Adobe Express: A New Suite for Creative Professionals.

