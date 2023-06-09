Celebrating fashion and innovation in Stockholm





STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aiming to accelerate the transformation of the textile industry, the H&M Foundation brings brands, suppliers, academia, innovators, NGOs, investors and industry decision makers together in an open perspective. gathered at the event. Share knowledge, initiate collaborations and take action towards a socially inclusive and planet positive future of fashion. Professor Johan Rockstrm delivered an inspiring opening speech, followed by a panel discussion on systemic change within the industry and the role innovation can play in that change.

GCA 2023 winners and Karl Johan Persson (PRNewsfoto/H&M Foundation)

In the evening, all 350 guests gathered at Stockholm City Hall, where the Nobel Prize ceremony will be held, to present and celebrate the new winners of the Global Change Prize. GCA alumnus Amit his TextileGenisis Gautam kicked off the ceremony with a personal keynote on the ups and downs of being a startup and what winning the GCA means for him and his team. I was. Among this year’s ten winners are a wide range of solutions, many of which focus on both people and the planet. One of his winning ideas, his PhycoLabs in Brazil, turns seaweed into regenerated fibers and sources miracle creatures from rural areas along Brazil’s vast coastline. output? Traceable, renewable materials that improve the health of the planet and the wealth of traditional communities. Already one of his winning teams in the United States, Tereform has enabled waste fibers to be broken down and rebuilt into new materials, even if they contain difficult additives such as spandex. . In contrast to traditional mechanical and chemical recycling methods, Tereform uses an oxidation process that makes the fibers stronger and more cost competitive.

The Global Change Award unites fashion and innovation. Adwoa Aboah handed the award to one of her GCA winners this year, and it didn’t disappoint. The model and activist stepped onto the GCA blue carpet in a custom draped bustier dress by H&M. Her gray silky satin is made from her 100% organic silk and her jewelry is made from recycled brass.

Watch the Open Perspectives event here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/h-%26-m-foundation_activity-7072528139268104192-2GCx?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Click here for more information and images of the Global Change Award Ceremony: https://hmfoundation.bynder.com/web/13c51d51da39b6cb/global-change-award-ceremony-2023—press/

Contact: Jasmina SofiMedia +46 (0)73 465 59 59

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097814/H_M_Foundation_GCA_2023.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030483/4079521/HM_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Source H&M Foundation

