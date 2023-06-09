Google Password Manager improved with 5 new features





Google Password Manager now supports additional authentication methods, password notes, easy import from other password managers, and more.

“Google Password Manager instantly generates and autofills unique passwords for you when you log in to your Google Account on Chrome from your computer, Android, or iOS device,” writes Google’s Patrick Nepper. “Today, I’m sharing his five new features to make Google Password Manager even more secure, convenient, and easy to use.”

These new features are:

Improved integration with Google Chrome. Google Password Manager will soon have its own user interface in her Chrome web browser on desktop, making it easy to see saved passwords and configure password settings.To access it, in the Chrome menu[パスワード マネージャー]or open Chrome Settings[自動入力とパスワード]Go to.

Biometric authentication on desktop. Google Password Manager already supports biometric authentication (face or fingerprint recognition) on mobile, but this feature is also coming to desktop, allowing PC users to authenticate using Windows Hello.

Password note. You can now add notes to passwords stored in Google Password Manager. This is useful if you use multiple accounts on the same site or need to store your PIN, membership number or other data associated with your account.

Import from other password managers. I’m surprised this wasn’t already a feature, but using the desktop version of Chrome, he can now import passwords in CSV format from other password managers. Here are instructions for exporting from various password managers.

Password Checkup is coming to iPhone. Google Password Manager supports a feature called Password Checkup on desktop and Android that checks the strength of your stored passwords. Reports back when compromised, vulnerable, or reused to help remediate issues. Password Checkup is now available on iPhone.

For more information about Google Password Manager, please visit the Google Password Manager website.

