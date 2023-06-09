Visual merchandising and technology merge to energize the experience at #RICE23





Retail TouchPoints 2023 Store Design & Experience Survey Finds Store Design Teams Focus on Implementing More Creative Visual Merchandising Techniques (90%) and More Thoughtful Use of Technology to Support In-Store Engagement (63%) I found that I put .

To illustrate how these two goals blend so effectively, CS Hudson and Glassmedia will host a show during the Retail Innovation Conference & Expo June 13-15 in Chicago. Reveal immersive activations on the floor. VM Versatility: The immersive digital path to purchase is designed to enhance immersive storytelling in physical spaces and showcase the impact and value of bespoke, modular design components that create memorable experiences.

#RICE23 attendees will witness the convergence of the digital and physical by experiencing highly immersive, customizable and digitally enabled experiences across three key stages of the customer journey across three different occasions.

Photo Credit: CS Hudson & Glass Media Vignette 1: Dealing with Disruptive Storefronts

Through the new store window, attendees will be able to discover how merchants can combine digital and tactile elements to tell a compelling brand story.

Photo Credit: CS Hudson & Glass Media Vignette 2: Transforming an Immersive Infinite Passage

Attendees interact with new-age mannequins that showcase an endless aisle of product SKUs. They will understand how to maximize engagement in aisles and end caps and drive omnichannel sales.

Photo Credit: CS Hudson & Glass Media Vignette 3: Bespoke customization and curation maintained

Finally, attendees will witness dynamic merchandising and curation that takes product personalization to the next level. This vignette will allow you to customize the look across products, colors and patterns.

VM Versatility is just one of several activations on the #RICE23 expo floor. Executives can continue to register and get an all-access pass to enjoy the show and experience what’s next in connected commerce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retailtouchpoints.com/topics/customer-experience/tech-driven-visual-merchandising The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos