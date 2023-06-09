Cisco Live 2023 Essentials – Spiceworks





Cisco closed its annual Cisco Live 2023 conference in Las Vegas yesterday. At Cisco Live 2023, he was attended by nearly 20,000 people in person and watched by nearly 1 million people online. The company announced AI Policy Assistant and SOC Assistant, new generative AI-based tools for Cisco Networking Cloud, Cisco Secure Access, Cisco Panoptica, Full-Stack Observability, and security policy management and situational analysis tools, respectively.

During the event, the company informed the world of its commitment to developing simpler, more sustainable and more inclusive technology.

“The world is complicated,” said Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins in his keynote address. “We will help solve it all.”

“We want to simplify the experience for our customers,” Robbins added, detailing networking, security and application development as part of the transformation strategy. Robbins claimed that Cisco products have positively impacted 893 million people worldwide since 2016, when he set a goal of 1 billion people by 2025.

Nearly 20,000 people attended in person and nearly 1 million watched online at Cisco Live 2023, which featured the following Cisco products:

Cisco Networking Cloud: Designed to provide a single platform experience for network management. Cisco Secure Access: A security services edge (SSE) solution that provides location-, device-, and application-independent network visibility and security. Cisco Panoptica: For end-to-end lifecycle protection of cloud-native application environments. Full-stack observability: A platform for contextual and predictive insights for decision-making, prioritization, performance tuning, workload protection, and more. Collaboration Tools Powered by Generative AI: Cisco now leverages Large Language Models (LLM) across its collaboration and security tool suite. This includes meeting and conversation summaries in Webex, AI Policy Assistant for creating and managing security policies, and Security Operations Center (SOC) Assistant in Cisco Security Cloud.

How Cisco Simplifies Networking and Security with These Products

Cisco is on a mission to make networking simpler while ensuring that the next networking phase — in the cloud — is just as successful as traditional networking. which the rest of the members have repeatedly argued).

To this end, at Cisco Live 2022, the company integrated the hardware portfolio of products from Cisco Catalyst with Cisco Meraki, a cloud-based networking management platform. Both Meraki and Catalyst, as well as ThousandEyes, will be available to enterprise customers through the Cisco Networking Cloud.

It also brings together data center, compute, IoT, and SD-WAN components scattered across campuses and branch offices. So you can access disaggregated data and fragmented platforms for insights.

“Partners and customers [say], “Simplify the tools you sell to us, simplify how we buy from you, and help us understand the results and how your tools fit the results we seek.” please,” said Rebecca Stone, SVP at the company. Customer Solutions Marketing and CMO at Cisco Meraki. “Simply selling tools without offering a solution on how to integrate all of this into one experience, he said, is not going to work for them.”

Why not? In an interview with Network World, Shamus McGillicuddy, his Director of Research for Network Management Practices at Enterprise Management Associates, highlighted the current pressure on the technical role. “Experienced network engineers have traditionally favored discrete technical management interfaces that allow deeper functionality when configuring and managing devices,” he said.

“Now we have less time to do that. Engineering teams are understaffed and overworked, so a simpler, more unified management experience is essential,” added McGillicuddy. “That’s what Cisco is aiming for.”

Cisco Secure Access offers Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), DNS Security, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FaaS) for Software-as-a-Service. ) are also combined. Use cases for services (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS).

In keeping with the goal of simplicity, the solution is also managed on the cloud through a single dashboard. Support for several application architectures has been extended, including peer-to-peer applications, server-initiated communications, and multi-channel applications.

Additionally, while Cisco Secure Access is designed to protect resources at the network edge, the company offers a cloud-based solution designed to secure all stages of the software development lifecycle, from development to deployment, in the cloud. We have also updated our native solution, Cisco Panoptica.

Finally, given the recent rapid adoption of generative AI, Cisco Live 2023 would be incomplete without AI-related updates. “I think it’s going to be bigger than the Internet,” Robbins declared at his Cisco Live 2023.

Since then, Cisco is looking to leverage generative AI in its own products to help clients analyze, suggest, and manage security policies as part of their accessibility and threat response efforts. Cisco’s new AI Policy Assistant is at the heart of our AI-driven approach to policy management through the Cisco Security Cloud.

“There are two things to keep in mind,” said Jeetu Patel, vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco. “One is to actually empower the admins. We are not trying to automate humans. increase.”

“And second, we’re really starting to see that in the next big revolution in user interface design. We used to use command line interfaces, but then [graphical user interfaces] GUI, then GUI followed by touch interface. “

“We are now seeing prompt interfaces that are actually integrated with GUIs. I will go out to manage my firewall policy.”

Meanwhile, Cisco’s Security Operations Center or SOC Assistant also uses AI to analyze situations, assess potential impact, and provide action recommendations.

While our focus is on networking and security solutions delivered in the cloud, Cisco also maintains solutions for on-premises servers, public clouds, and colocation centers.

