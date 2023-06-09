Google’s self-driving robot taxi dies after running over dog





A Google self-driving car ran over a small dog during a trial run in San Francisco, further raising fears among local officials about plans for a mass rollout of rideshare robo-taxis.

According to an online DMV report, a Waymo car collided with a small dog before the Google self-driving car project and “didn’t survive.”

The report said that “a test driver was in the driver’s seat” during the May 21 fatal accident, but that the vehicle’s automated driving system (ADS) was “operating in autonomous mode.” there is

The DMV report noted that the self-driving car also suffered “continuous damage” in the crash, and ticked a box to indicate minor.

A spokesperson for Waymo, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, confirmed the incident to the Post on Friday.

A Waymo car, similar to the one pictured here, was “operating in autonomous mode” but died after being hit by a dog. Associated Press

“Unfortunately, a small dog ran in front of our vehicle with a self-driving expert in the driver’s seat, resulting in a crash,” a spokeswoman said.

“Investigations are ongoing, but initial reviews confirm that the system accurately identified a dog that jumped out from behind a parked vehicle but failed to avoid contact.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the dog’s owner,” said the person in charge.

The company’s tagline is that its vehicles are ‘the world’s most experienced drivers’ and its mission is to ‘make moving people and goods safe and easy without anyone sitting in the driver’s seat’. .

The dog’s death comes as city officials are already fighting to stop the spread of robo-taxis throughout San Francisco. AP.

“The trust and safety of our community is of paramount importance to us, and we are continuing to investigate this on our part,” a spokesperson told the Post.

Officials said the dog had gotten off the leash and had fled and likely had been hit by a cautious driver, even though he was at the wheel.

Still, according to the San Francisco Standard, which first reported the accident, there are growing concerns that the California Public Works Commission may be planning to approve a 24-hour operation of self-driving robo-taxis throughout Golden Gate City. It happened in

City planning and transport officials wrote a letter condemning the virtually unlimited expansion of developed technology that is not yet ready for unconstrained commercial deployment.

They sent two letters, one against Waymo and the other against its rival General Motors-operated Cruise.

The number of vehicle-related reports more than tripled from 24 in January to 93 in March, the newspaper reported, citing city data. In April, the last month listed, he had 87 reports.

The paper said that as firefighters tried to extinguish a large house fire in January, a self-driving cruise car flouted police tape and smoke-eaters would eventually stop the fire. The paper reported that the windshield had to be broken.

That same month, a Waymo vehicle drove into a construction site under construction and stopped at the end of an open ditch with workers inside, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to reports, the bus was also blocked by cars, and after one stopped on the track, he narrowly avoided an accident with a light vehicle.

The reported incidents “almost certainly represent a minority of the total number of actual incidents,” according to a local official complaint.

Transportation Director Jeffrey Tamlin said this week, “Cruise and Waymo seem focused on avoiding direct casualties, but they don’t seem concerned about the severity of the disruption they’re causing to those around them.” told The Standard newspaper.

“At this stage, cruise cars appear to be 6.3 times more dangerous than human drivers,” he said.

Self-driving cars “still don’t meet the minimum requirements for a human driver to get a real driver’s license,” he stressed.

“We want to partner with them to help them advance their technology beyond the safety record of human drivers.

“But we are far from achieving that goal.”

A Waymo representative told Chronicle that such concerns are “a standard part of the regulatory process.”

“We have long appreciated a healthy dialogue with California City officials and government agencies,” the spokesperson said. We look forward to continued partnerships with public stakeholders.

“As we look to expand our offerings, the comments we’ve received have been overwhelmingly supportive,” said Drew Psatelli, a spokeswoman for Cruise.

Our safety record is publicly reported and we are proud to have driven millions of miles in a very complex urban environment,” he said.

