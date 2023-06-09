Higgins and Langworthy Urge EDA to Select Upstate New York as Regional Technology and Innovation Hub





Western New York State Rep. Brian Higgins, NY-26, and Nick Langworthy, NY-23, urged the U.S. Economic Development Agency (EDA) to select West and Central New York as a national technology hub. and this will be a catalytic move. For local business and employment opportunities. Higgins and Langworthy, along with Rep. Joe Morrell (NY-25), represent his 10 counties in western New York and work with other members of the upstate delegation to succeed in the national competition. It positions the community towards and hosts several joint events. He consulted with stakeholders to coordinate plans and most recently met with Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Castillo to understand program priorities and raise awareness of Western New York’s application.

“The United States is positioned to take the lead in global chip manufacturing and related technologies, and western New York is a ready and capable community to achieve this goal,” Higgins said. We, along with our Western New York delegation and community partners, believe that our region’s long history of innovation, education networks, training support systems, and manufacturing success and our hard-working people make it the perfect fit for Tech Hub’s success. We are working to demonstrate how we serve recipes.

Rep. Langworthy said designating western New York a tech hub would provide a unique opportunity for our nation to foster innovation and economic growth because of our country’s proven manufacturing success. Our skilled workforce, combined with these resources, will unlock the region’s potential, pushing the United States to the forefront of advanced technology manufacturing and new job opportunities. We are proud to work with the leaders of West New York to secure this significant investment in our community.

Higgins and Langworthy visited the future site of the Larkin Workforce Training Center, located within the Larkin Commercial Center, along with a tapecon production facility for a local manufacturer, to address the upcoming Tech Hub application for West and Central New York. The proposed Larkin Workforce Training Center, which will provide entry-level manufacturing workers with the skills to advance their careers with Tapcon and other local manufacturers, is the type of project that can be promoted through the Tech Hub program. Tapecon manufactures flexible electronic circuits. This is he one of the key technologies the Tech Hub program is looking to promote.

“Tapecon is proud to be part of this initiative to help establish the Larkin Workforce Training Center as an employer-led hands-on learning center in western New York. Tapecon’s mission is to empower employers to It is to provide access to the Upskilling and reskilling employees along career paths in electronics manufacturing and other high-demand industries, while also attracting and engaging the next generation of workers in our communities. increase. “

Partner agencies from the industry, academic, economic development, and government departments in the Western New York region, including the cities of Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, are working together on an application with a deadline of August 15, 2023.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) has designated approximately 20 regional tech hubs across the United States for Phase I, awarding a total of $15 million (approximately $400,000 to $500,000 each). EDA will select 5 to 10 applicants from the 20 winners to receive a Phase II implementation grant, expected to range from $50 million to $75 million. The Tech Hub program was established under CHIPS and scientific law.

The western New York filing is aimed in part at making the region a leader in the expansion of U.S.-made computer chips, with Micro said the company plans to invest up to $100 billion in a semiconductor factory in Clay, New York. This is based on the announcement by NS. Syracuse. This vision incorporates synergistic approaches to data science, green energy, photonics and advanced manufacturing. In addition to increasing America’s global competitiveness and strengthening national security, this joint effort will meet the industry’s need for skilled workers in advanced manufacturing and enable workers to aspire to advancement. It will pave the way for employment opportunities.

The new initiative will be led by Assistant Secretary of State Alejandra Castillo, who will lead EDA in March 2022, when she will visit a roundtable in Buffalo with businesses and community stakeholders from western New York to help underserved communities based on consideration of ways to promote economic opportunity in A component of the Regional Tech Hub application.

For more information on the Tech Hub initiative, visit TechHubs.gov.

