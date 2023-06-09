H|T: Healthtech Times Pharmaceutical giant Bayer goes deeper into digital health





FemTherapeutics Raises CAD $2.5 Million to Address Pelvic Floor Disease with Custom Vaginal Prosthesis (BETAKIT)

Montreal startup FemTherapeutics has raised CAD $2.5 million to improve pelvic medicine. The company combines artificial intelligence, cloud computing and 3D printing to develop customizable gynecological prostheses.

Pharmaceutical giant Bayer goes deeper into digital health with new business unit (FIERCE HEALTHCARE)

Pharmaceutical giant Bayer is launching a precision health division as it ramps up investments in digital health tools for consumers.

The new Bayer Precision Health Group will work to identify digital and digitally-supported consumer healthcare opportunities, executives said.

Learn more about opportunities to grow at Vaughan. SAAS NORTH Producer Announces His New Vancouver-Based INNOVATEwest Technology Conference (BETAKIT)

Cube Business Media, which hosts Canadian technology events such as SAAS NORTH, TechExit.io and Tech Talent North, plans to launch a new technology event in Vancouver in 2024 called INNOVATEwest, according to its newly launched website. It is shown that there is

Assault Allegations Suffer $1.4 Billion In-Home Aged Care Startup (Bloomberg)

Papa Inc. offers something like TaskRabbit for seniors. This is covered by Medicare Advantage and some corporate health plans. And there have been some reports of very disturbing incidents.

Former Panache, ScaleUp partners team up to launch new early-stage VC fund CMD Capital (BETAKIT)

Longtime Canadian tech startup investors Matt Roberts and David Dufresne have teamed up to launch their own early-stage VC firm, CMD Capital.

CMD Capital aims to raise up to C$75 million for startups using artificial intelligence to solve problems across the B2B and enterprise sectors.

Strive Health Receives $166M to Provide End-to-End Kidney Care (TECHCRUNCH)

Strive Health is committed to providing value-based care specifically for the 37 million adults living with chronic kidney disease and has now secured $166 million in Series C funding.

The company takes patient data and runs it through a machine learning program that can identify what stage of kidney disease a patient is in and predict the likelihood of disease progression.

A Study of Challenges Female Founders Face When Raising Funding (and How to Overcome It) (BETAKIT)

40 female founders from 25 countries share their thoughts on funding other female entrepreneurs.

Conflict nears 1-year extension for Toronto, efforts heighten for West Coast alternatives (BETAKIT)

With the long-term future of Collision in Toronto still uncertain, multiple organizations in Vancouver have begun exploring the idea of ​​attracting Collision to the city, with British Columbia’s growing commitment to alternatives. there is

Carrum Health secures $45 million to expand cancer care services for employers (MEDCITYNEWS)

Healthcare platform Carrum Health announced Tuesday that it has raised $45 million in Series B funding and will use the funds to expand its cancer care services.

Carrum provides access to services for musculoskeletal disorders, cancer treatments, cardiovascular treatments and obesity treatments.

Report: Canada’s 2021 VC boom is short-lived as markets reset to pre-pandemic levels (BETAKIT)

According to a recent report published by BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada, the number of VC deals in 2022 fell 12 percent year-on-year, while total investment fell 34 percent.

HelloHeart joins other digital health players to tackle menopause as overlooked market gains traction (FIERCE HEALTHCARE)

Hello Heart, a startup that helps people manage their heart health at home using their smartphones, is announcing new features that give menopausal women the tools and information they need to manage their heart health. bottom.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global menopause market is expected to reach $24.4 billion by 2030 from $15.4 billion in 2021.

AbCellera Receives $300 Million Government Funding for Biotechnology Campus (BETAKIT)

Vancouver-based AbCellera to receive $300 million through Strategic Innovation Fund to upgrade existing facilities across Vancouver and develop a ‘state-of-the-art’ biotech campus with preclinical antibody development facilities become.

GPT-enabled Conversational AI Provider Hyro Earns $20M (MOBIHEALTHNEWS)

Hyro, the maker of a GPT-enabled conversational AI provider for healthcare, announced it has raised $20 million in Series B funding, bringing the company’s total funding to $35 million.

The New York-based company offers call centers for healthcare providers that enable automated conversations with patients via conversational AI. The company also offers real-time analytics powered by insights gained from patient interactions.

BenchSci Raises CAD$95M in Series D Series D to Expand AI Drug Discovery Platform (BETAKIT)

BenchSci, a Toronto-based company that helps pharmaceutical companies use artificial intelligence to accelerate research and development, has secured C$95 million in Series D funding.

